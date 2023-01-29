Lane Lambert wants Isles to get away from hockey for a while

Don’t think about hockey.

Lane Lambert is not likely to be able to completely do that during the Islanders’ eight-day All-Star break/by week. But the coach does want his players to take a mental rest as well as a physical one.

After Saturday night’s match against Vegas at UBS Arena, the Islanders do not play again until facing the Flyers in Philadelphia on Feb. 6. Goalie Ilya Sorokin and center Brock Nelson are the team’s All-Stars.

“We’ve played a lot of hockey, as has every team in the league, really,” Lambert said. “But we’ve had some travel through January. It’s been a tough stretch for us. It’s good to get away from the game to refresh, regenerate, spend some time with your family. Get in a frame of mind where you get re-energized coming back. And that’s just really all it is.”

The Islanders entered Saturday with a disappointing 3-8-3 record in January. Seven of those games were on the road.

But Lambert acknowledged he’s not likely to take the same mental rest as his players.

“Yeah, it’s pretty hard to turn it off,” Lambert said. “You do your best you possibly can to do that and I will. But, overall, there’s always something going on.”

‘Complete professional’

Semyon Varlamov made just his fourth start in the Islanders’ last 20 games for his 16th appearance this season. It’s much less game time than usual for the former No. 1 goalie.

“He’s a complete professional,” Lambert said. “Whether he’s playing many games or whether he’s playing an average number of games, he does the same thing. And he’s very supportive. It’s a luxury we really do have.”

Isles files

The Islanders wore their Fisherman Reverse Retro jerseys for the sixth and final time this season…D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.