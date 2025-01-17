Islanders in continual search to find some offense

The malady has been clinically diagnosed:

A season-long inability to consistently sustain momentum from shift-to-shift, from period-to-period, from game-to-game.

Among the underlying symptoms has been an offense that itself has struggled to consistently sustain momentum over the course of games and, more broadly, the 2024-25 season.

So, then, how do the Islanders treat the ailment in order to regain traction in the Eastern Conference playoff race while the NHL’s Mar. 7 trade deadline looms overhead?

“Sometimes it’s just throwing [pucks at] the net and find a way,” Patrick Roy said after an hour-long practice Friday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Entering Saturday night’s game at UBS Arena against the Sharks, the Islanders are 17-20-7 and have lost the first two games of their season-long seven-game homestand. Moreover, with 38 games left in their regular season, the Islanders’ 41 points are 15th in the 16-team conference, and there are eight teams ahead of them in the Wild Card chase.

“It’s on us at the end of the day to do what we can in here and on the ice and in the room to gather this team and push for a playoff spot,” Bo Horvat said after Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

In that game, Horvat’s power-play goal 9:21 into the first ended the Islanders’ 0-for-25 drought with the man advantage dating back to Dec. 8, a 15-game span. Horvat later assisted on Anders Lee’s power play goal at 17:16 of the third that brought the Islanders to within one, 4-3.

And therein lies a problem that has plagued them throughout the first three months of the season: There has not been nearly enough secondary scoring to augment Lee (20-16-36) and Horvat (14-18-32).

Lee’s man-up goal was the 20th of the season for the captain. He will finish this campaign with at least 20 goals for the ninth time in his career. Horvat has 32 points in 43 games this season, which puts him on a 61-point pace.

However, the Islanders have received limited production from others who are tasked with providing offense.

Kyle Palmieri is third on the team in scoring with 28 points (12 goals and 16 assists). The Smithtown native is followed by Brock Nelson’s 26 points (12 goals and 14 assists). Noah Dobson’s 22 points (five goals and 17 assists) rank seventh on the team. Additionally, rookie Max Tsyplakov has 19 points (seven goals and 12 assists), Mathew Barzal is at 14 points (five goals and nine assists), and Anthony Duclair has six points (three goals and three assists.

To be fair, injuries have limited Duclair and Barzal to 16 and 23 games, respectively. And Roy has spent wide swaths of the season reconfiguring the lineup in order to create what he calls a “spark.”

It hasn’t worked.

The Islanders’ 115 goals are fourth-fewest in the NHL and their 2.61 goals scored per game average is sixth-worst. Which prompted a simple question:

What needs to improve?

“We need to control the puck more. I don’t think we’re getting enough offensive zone time,” Duclair said prior to the loss to the Flyers. “I think we need to hound pucks a little more.”

Notes & quotes: Tsyplakov was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia’s Ryan Poehling, the league’s Department of Player Safety announced in a statement late Friday afternoon. He will forfeit $14,843.76 in pay.