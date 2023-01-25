Islanders players reinforce Lou Lamoriello's belief in Lane Lambert

OTTAWA — Lou Lamoriello’s vote of confidence for first-year coach Lane Lambert, delivered before Wednesday night’s game against the Senators, was meant for the frustrated fan base and, just perhaps, to boost the bench boss’ confidence as well.

But the Islanders’ players didn’t need to hear their president/general manager say Lambert “has done as good a job as you could possibly ask.” They felt that way already.

“We’ve never really doubted the coaching staff,” Anthony Beauvillier said. “We’re all in this together. We’re a big family. We want to get out of it together. There was never the thought of changes or anything like that. We feel like we’re a good team and we’ve proven that in the past. It’s within the room.

“I guess it’s a good thing but it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

The Islanders entered Wednesday on a five-game losing streak and a 1-6-3 skid.

Lamoriello hasn’t relieved a coach of his duties during the season since firing Pete DeBoer as Devils coach on Dec. 26, 2014. But that marked the ninth time he made an in-season move behind the bench as Devils president/general manager, twice stepping in as coach himself.

“We find out about it [the vote of confidence] through you guys,” captain Anders Lee said of the media. “I don’t think it’s something that’s even talked about on our end. It seems like it’s a question asked throughout the league when teams aren’t doing well. And then the GM has got to say something.

“I know his belief in Lane and we have it with ourselves in this group and with our coaching staff. Those aren’t the reasons why we’ve struggled. It’s been a group effort. We win together and we lose together.”

Lee praised Lambert’s performance as the team has struggled.

“A big part of it is communication,” Lee said. “A big part of it is his demeanor and how he’s handled this and his work ethic and what the staff puts in every night to get us ready and their ability to motivate as well.

“This hasn’t been an easy stretch and it can be tough to navigate. There’s mood swings and highs and lows. I think they’ve done a really good job of handling it and keeping us guys on line and focused on the process and the end goal.”

The players do have a strong familiarity with Lambert, who served as Barry Trotz’s associate coach for four seasons before being promoted to replace his fired former boss.

“Honestly, I really respect Laner,” Mathew Barzal said. “I think he’s got a great presence which, for me, is a big thing as a coach. His energy and emotion is contagious and that’s what I really like. I just appreciate his love for the game and how detailed he is, how personable he is. He brings those emotions when we’re playing well. When we’re playing bad, he seems to know what the right thing to say is pretty much all the time.”