Islanders giving new defenseman Adam Boqvist fresh start

TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Boqvist has dealt with a myriad of injuries since Chicago selected him eighth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. The defenseman has yet to play more than 52 games in a season as he’s dealt with, among other issues, a concussion, a shoulder injury and a wrist injury. He even once missed three games after a puck hit him while on the Blue Jackets’ bench.

So Saturday night marked a welcomed fresh start for the 24-year Swede as he made his Islanders’ debut against the Lightning at Amalie Arena a day after being claimed off waivers from the Stanley Cup-champion Panthers.

He had two goals and four assists in 18 games for the Panthers after signing a one-year, $775,000 deal and had not been in the lineup since Jan. 6. He had also spoken with the Islanders in the offseason.

“I’ve played good stretches then I’ve gotten hurt,” Boqvist told Newsday. “So you don’t get the consistency in your game and you don’t get to build. It’s almost like starting over from zero when you’re coming back from an injury. That’s what I’ve been struggling with getting hurt a lot.

“Knock on wood, this year I’ve been healthy the whole year. But I think there were people that didn’t appreciate my game, what I brought to the team. They thought the other players were better to play. I’m excited for a fresh start and build that momentum here. I think this team wants to play with the puck and that’s my strength as well.”

The Islanders conclude their three-game road trip against the Panthers on Sunday night.

“It’s going to be crazy to play against them but I’m focused on tonight and Tampa Bay,” Boqvist said.

The 6-foot, 191-pound, right-shooting Boqvist became the third defenseman integrated into the lineup this week after Tony DeAngelo was signed out of the KHL and Scott Perunovich was acquired from the Blues. Both Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock were lost to injuries and rookie Isaiah George was returned to AHL Bridgeport.

Boqvist started Saturday’s match playing on his off-side with the right-shooting Scott Mayfield as left-handers Adam Pelech and Perunovich remained together.

“There’s no question he was a high pick for a reason,” said Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello, who had an extensive scouting report on Boqvist for the 2018 draft before selecting Dobson at No. 12. “We had a book [on him]. As far as his development, it was sort of up and down. Timing is everything. We know what his assets are. Right now, it was a no-risk situation with him.”

Like DeAngelo and Perunovich, Boqvist plays with offensive instincts and can move the puck.

“The first thing is, you never try to do too much when guys are out,” Mayfield said of the responsibility he, Pelech and Alexander Romanov have in helping to integrate the new defensemen into the lineup. “You’ve just got to play and do what you can do. As far as the new guys coming in, it’s just being a sounding board. Little stuff here and there. Questions. Communicate as much as possible.”

“The challenge is to just keep things simple,” coach Patrick Roy said. “My culture is to be positive and have a positive attitude and I want them to play with the culture of the team. They just need to fit in.”

Notes & quotes: Left wing Anthony Duclair (illness) was unavailable so Pierre Engvall drew back into the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch . . . Perunovich skated in his 100th NHL game . . . Defenseman Dennis Cholowski and left wing Matt Martin remained healthy scratches.