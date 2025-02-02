Islanders beat Lightning in overtime to extend win streak to seven games

TAMPA, Fla. – The Islanders keep winning games and losing key players.

Their winning streak is now at a season’s best seven but Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Lightning at Amalie Arena marked the third time in six games a defenseman could not finish the game. Scott Mayfield exited in the second period even as blue-liner Adam Boqvist scored in his Islanders’ debut.

Fellow newcomer Tony DeAngelo netted the winner.

But top-liner Mathew Barzal also needed support to slowly limp to the Islanders’ room at 18:40 of the third period after blocking defenseman Darren Raddysh’s one-timer blast. Nikita Kucherov then tied it at 2-2 with 45.3 seconds left with the Lightning skating six-on-five on a shot that deflected off Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s ankle.

The Islanders (24-20-7), who got 28 from saves Ilya Sorokin, were already without Noah Dobson (lower body/long-term injured reserve) and Ryan Pulock (upper body/injured reserve), plus rookie Isaiah George was re-assigned to AHL Bridgeport.

Kyle Palmieri, on his 34th birthday, beat Andrei Vasilevskiy (33 saves) with a one-timer from the right circle for a 2-1 lead at 6:41 of the third period.

Luke Glendening checked Mayfield, who slid into the end wall at 15:29 of the second period. Mayfield slowly regained his skates and made it to the Islanders’ bench. But, shortly after that, he limped down the tunnel toward the dressing room.

Boqvist swooped in to knock in the rebound of Barzal’s initial shot off the rush and tie it at 1-1 at 18:16 of the second period. Jake Guentzel, skating through the slot, tipped Erik Cernak’s blue-line shot to open the scoring at 5:39 of the second period.

Boqvist is the Islanders’ third new defenseman in four games following DeAngelo and Scott Perunovich, after he was claimed off waivers from the Stanley Cup champion Panthers on Friday. The 24-year Swede will face his former team on Sunday night as the Islanders conclude this three-game trip.

The 6-1, 191-pound right-handed shot, selected eighth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft by Chicago but already playing for his fourth organization, had two goals and four assists in 18 games for the Panthers after signing a one-year, $775,000 deal but had not dressed since Jan. 6.

He had also spoken with the Islanders in the offseason.

Boqvist started the game paired with fellow-right hander Mayfield, who slid to his off-side, as left-handers Adam Pelech and Perunovich remained together.

Sorokin kept the Islanders even in the first period by stopping all 12 shots he faced, including sliding over to his left to stone Conor Geekie on a wide-open look, even as the Lightning (27-20-4) consistently pressured and were able to get the puck behind the Islanders’ defense.

Notes & quotes: Left wing Anthony Duclair (illness) was unavailable so Pierre Engvall drew back into the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch…Barzal notched his 328th career assist, tying him with Pat Flatley for eighth all-time on the Islanders’ list…Perunovich skated in his 100thNHL game…Defenseman Dennis Cholowski and left wing Matt Martin remained healthy scratches.