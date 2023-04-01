Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello unhappy with older players in college hockey

TAMPA, Fla. — Lou Lamoriello, the longtime Providence coach and, later, athletic director, doesn’t like the trend of older players in college hockey.

The Islanders on Saturday announced undrafted free agent defensemen Aidan Fulp of Western Michigan and Travis Mitchell of Cornell, both 23, had signed amateur tryout agreements with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. They had signed two-year deals with the organization on Friday that start next season.

“Unfortunately, players are going to college a lot older than they did before,” said Lamoriello, the Islanders president/general manager. “They’re not coming out at 20 and 21. They’re coming out at 22 or 23. Some blossom late. That’s why you see so many free agents who weren’t drafted. But I think it’s very deceitful the way these older players are in college.”

Many drafted prospects only play college hockey for one season.

Goalie plan

Goalie Ilya Sorokin started for the 19th time in 24 games but coach Lane Lambert said no decision had been made on a starting netminder for Sunday’s road game against the Hurricanes. After that match, the Islanders do not play again until Thursday.

Sorokin started both ends of a back-to-back in Los Angeles and Anaheim on March 14-15 with the Islanders having the next two days off. Semyon Varlamov started the second game of the Islanders’ most recent back-to-back, in Columbus and at home against the Sabres March 24-25.

“We go with the goalie on the first night and then we make a decision,” Lambert said.

Isles files

Defenseman Sebastian Aho (upper body) missed his sixth game but rejoined the team on the road after not traveling to Washington for Wednesday night’s 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals. Aho participated in Saturday’s optional morning skate . . . Forwards Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches.