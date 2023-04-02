Lightning are too hot to handle for Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — Not even Ilya Sorokin, so brilliant in net as of late, could help the Islanders. Not with the Lightning attack spending much of their time getting behind the defense.

The Islanders had a two-game winning streak snapped in a 5-0 loss on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. A blameless Sorokin allowed four goals on 21 shots in 31:45 as he was pulled for the first time this season.

On the plus side, that might allow him to also start on Sunday when the Islanders (39-29-9) conclude their three-game road trip against the Hurricanes.

The Islanders were shut out for the sixth time this season and for the second time in four games as they went 0-for-3 on the power play. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 38 saves for the Lightning (45-26-6), who clinched a playoff berth with their third straight win. They have now outscored their last three opponents by an aggregate 14-1.

The Islanders still hold a two-point lead over the Panthers for the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot. The Panthers’ win in Columbus allowed them to leapfrog the Penguins, who lost to the visiting Bruins.

The Islanders will face the Metropolitan Division champion in the first round if they can maintain the first wild-card spot. The Hurricanes and the Devils are jockeying to finish first.

The Islanders beat the visiting Devils 5-1 on Monday. Like Sunday’s game against the Hurricanes can be, that win was a good chance to do some pre-scouting and set an early tone in the matchup.

“The position we’re in, we just want to win hockey games no matter who it’s against,” Kyle Palmieri said. “We want to get points and clinch a playoff spot. We’re going to play a good team no matter what (in the playoffs. It’s going to be a battle no matter who it is.”

Which is exactly what it’s been for the Islanders since going 4-8-3 in January. They responded with an 8-3-1 mark in March. Sorokin certainly was a big reason why.

He went 8-1-1 in March with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. The 23 goals he allowed were the fewest for any goalie who made at least 10 appearances last month.

“We believe we’re a good team,” defenseman Noah Dobson said. “We believe we’re a playoff team. When we’re playing our game and we’re on top of it, we can compete with the top teams in the league. You’re going to be prepared because you’ve been playing that style of hockey for a little bit now.”

But the Lightning, who have been to three straight Stanley Cup Finals with back-to-back wins over the Islanders in the NHL final four in 2020 and 2021 en route to winning the Cup, certainly were the much better team on Saturday.

Tanner Jeannot got free just above the crease to tip in Pierre-Edouard’s feed for a 2-0 lead at 3:42 of the second period. Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway at 9:57 and Steven Stamkos ended Sorokin’s outing at 11:45 of the second period as defenseman Darren Raddysh’s feed deflected in off his skate for a 4-0 lead.

Brayden Point’s power-play goal at 13:26 of the third period capped the scoring. Semyon Varlamov made 10 saves after relieving Sorokin.

The Lightning began to dominate puck possession as the first period developed with Sorokin making strong stops on Corey Perry’s tip at 6:14 and Kucherov’s one-timer from the slot at 9:47.

But defenseman Mikhail Sergachev made it 1-0 at 17:53 on a slap shot from the left point that deflected off the leg of defenseman Alexander Romanov and past Sorokin’s short side.