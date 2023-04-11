Desperation now a reality for Islanders with season on line

It was just four games ago the Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour opined his team showed more desperation in a match the Islanders needed to win. The Islanders’ players discounted the notion he was taking a dig at them, instead insisting it was a coach praising his own squad.

But Brind’Amour did point out reality. And it surfaced again in Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the undermanned and out-of-contention Capitals, who effectively won the game in the first 63 seconds against the sloppy Islanders. Certainly in the first period.

It left the Islanders with the possibility of missing the playoffs even if they win their regular-season finale on Wednesday night against the also-ran Canadiens at UBS Arena.

The Islanders entered Tuesday’s play holding the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, pending the result of the Penguins’ home game against lottery-bound Chicago. The Islanders can finish with a maximum of 93 points. The Panthers and Penguins could both get to 94.

Their inexplicable lapses may have cost them their season.

“I don’t think so,” Casey Cizikas said when asked after Monday’s defeat whether the Islanders played with enough urgency early in the game. “We have to know what’s at stake and we have to know what we’re playing for. We’ve just got to make sure we’re ready.”

After the Islanders fell behind 2-0 at 1:03 of the first period and 3-0 at 13:13, they wound up out-chancing the Capitals 94-49. Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves and the Capitals blocked 27 shots.

“Other than the start, I thought we played well,” Cizikas said. “That’s the part that really bothers me. That’s the part that’s tough. I thought we were moving the puck well. We were getting up the ice well. We’ve just got to find a better start.”

Coach Lane Lambert also agreed his team didn’t have enough intensity at the start.

But Zach Parise wasn’t buying the lack of urgency explanation.

“The urgency’s always there for us,” Parise said. “I think that’s thrown around a little loosely. You can never convince me that we weren’t urgent and we weren’t ready to play. They just got a few early. I wouldn’t say that we didn’t have urgency. I don’t think that’s fair.”

Still, it left the Islanders needing help from other teams, like they got with former captain John Tavares’ overtime winner for the Maple Leafs in a 2-1 road victory over the Panthers on Monday night that kept the Panthers from clinching a wild-card spot.

“We can’t do much about [Monday] now,” Parise said. “Hopefully, we get a little help and win our game on Wednesday and see what happens.”

Missing the playoffs for a second straight season would be an unmitigated disaster for the Islanders and president/general manager Lou Lamoriello, who gambled his aging core of players were still good enough and fired Barry Trotz to promote Lambert. Ownership, too, as it would be two seasons without a playoff game since opening UBS Arena.

It could — and maybe should — lead to significant offseason changes.