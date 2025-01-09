Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello continues to express confidence in his team

LAS VEGAS — The Islanders’ inconsistent first half of the season has brought plenty of speculation as to when — not if — president/general manager Lou Lamoriello will trade pending unrestricted free agent top-six forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri.

Except Lamoriello does not view it the same way. The Hall of Fame executive again expressed full confidence in his team and a belief they can contend for a playoff spot prior to Thursday night’s match against NHL-leading Vegas at T-Mobile Arena as the Islanders reached the midpoint of their 82-game schedule.

And as for dealing Nelson and Palmieri prior to the NHL’s March 7 trade deadline?

“First of all, it’s not even a thought in my mind right now,” Lamoriello said. “Where we are in the season and where we are in the standings where everything is in reach, that’s the focus. The focus is on who we are here right now and not hypothetically, if this, if that. I’m just not from that school.

HOW TO WATCH ISLANDERS GAMES Islanders games can be streamed through the Gotham Sports App.

For households in Altice’s geographical footprint, MSG also can be accessed via Verizon Fios, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and fuboTV.

More details here.

“Once again, you’re dealing with a hypothetical,” Lamoriello said when pressed on the risk of getting nothing in return a la John Tavares if either leaves via free agency. “I don’t get into that. I don’t mean that to not answer your question. It’s just fact and truth if you have any sort of background to what I believe. And it’s not something in my mind right now.”

The Islanders entered Thursday’s match — the second of a three-game road trip — last in the Metropolitan Division and five points out of the Eastern Conference’s last wild-card spot. The Islanders were looking to win a second straight game for just the third time this season after Sunday’s 5-4 overtime win in Boston.

“All you can do is look at where you’re at and think about who you are and what you believe you’re capable of doing,” Lamoriello said. “[The playoffs] is not something that’s out of reach. As far as the first half of the season, to say that we feel good at where we stand right now, I don’t think we do.

“Where we find ourselves now is as healthy as we’ve been to this point. It’s all in our hands. I feel good about this team. I feel good about this coaching staff. I’ll take full responsibility for both groups in where we stand.”

Lamoriello cited the power play and the penalty kill, both ranked 32nd (last) in the NHL as areas that must improve.

Lamoriello also called a 7-1 loss to the Sabres — who had lost 13 straight — at UBS Arena on Dec. 23 a “wake-up call.” The Islanders entered Thursday 2-3-0 since resuming their schedule after the NHL holiday break. But those five games might have been their most consistent performances of the season.

“That was one that opened eyes,” said Lamoriello, who listened to the crowd chant for his firing that night. “And I don’t blame our fans for feeling the way they did. We’d let them down.”

The Islanders are nearing the one-year anniversary of Patrick Roy taking over for the fired Lane Lambert as coach on Jan. 20, 2024. It may not yet be time for a vote of confidence but Lamoriello saying he’s “feeling good” about the coaching staff should be a good sign for Roy.

“What Lou wants is consistency from our group and he does believe in this group and I agree with him,” Roy said. “I’m learning a lot from Lou. His desire to win. His love for the win. Everything is based around that.”

Notes & quotes: Lamoriello said goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body/long-term injured reserve) has resumed facing shots and is projected to resume practicing with the Islanders when they return to Long Island following Saturday night’s game in Utah. Varlamov last played on Nov. 29 . . . Lamoriello added rookie defenseman Isaiah George (suspected concussion) and forward Simon Holmstrom (upper body/injured reserve) are also expected to resume practicing next week while Hudson Fasching (upper body) will need two weeks before rejoining his teammates . . . Captain Anders Lee, 34, played in his 800th game. “It means a lot,” Lee said. “It’s just crazy that I’ve already come to that number. I feel very fortunate and grateful to be able to play that long. It kind of sneaks up on you a little bit sometimes.”