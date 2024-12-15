CHICAGO — Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech returned to the Islanders’ lineup together after long-term injury absences for Sunday afternoon’s game against Chicago at United Center.

If there was a “silver lining” to their long rehab it was the time they spent rehabbing and skating together along with Anthony Duclair and defenseman Mike Reilly, who remain sidelined.

The Islanders activated Barzal (upper body) off long-term injured reserve on Sunday and Pelech (jaw) off injured reserve. Duclair (lower body) remains on LTIR while Reilly (heart procedure) is still on IR.

“The hardest part about getting injured is having to take a little time off and then getting those lungs back and your legs back,” Barzal said, declining to get into specifics about his injury. “Fortunately I was able to work out and keep my legs in shape. The biggest thing is just the mental battle. Not being around the boys as much. Not being on the road. Not being in the fight with the boys. So, definitely long days at the rink.

“Maybe the only silver lining was I got to spend a lot of time with Duke and Pelly and Mike Reilly. That was one thing that kept us all going.”

The Islanders entered Sunday’s match with a 12-12-7 record and one point out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, fulfilling coach Patrick Roy’s stated goal of staying within striking distance of a postseason berth while the injured players got healthy.

“The boys did a heck of a job,” Barzal said. “They really threw their rally caps on. Every single game you saw them competing. It was inspiring being out and watching them compete like that. With us coming back here, hopefully the boys can just get excited about that. We’re just trying to tag along with that compete and that energy that they were bringing the last six weeks.”

Barzal missed 21 games and last played on Oct. 30. Pelech and Reilly were hurt the next game on Nov. 1 in Buffalo. Reilly suffered a concussion, which led to the discovery of a pre-existing heart condition through routine testing, while Pelech was hit in the face with a puck.

Pelech said he went a couple of weeks without being able to eat solid food. He will wear an additional protective shield for his jaw to go with his usual face shield.

“I think I knew right away because I could feel it in my mouth that things weren’t really where they were supposed to be,” Pelech said.

Notes & quotes: Semyon Varlamov was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The goalie last played on Nov. 29 and missed his eighth straight game . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield skated in his 500th NHL game, all with the Islanders.