Losing Mathew Barzal could hurt Islanders in many ways

BOSTON — Coach Lane Lambert did not offer any information on Mathew Barzal’s status after the top-line playmaker exited Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden in the first period with an apparent lower-body injury.

“I do not have any update, no,” Lambert said.

Barzal, who logged just 1:32 over three shifts, was checked into the wall by Craig Smith at 6:01 of the first period. He went down the tunnel to the Islanders’ dressing room, only to return quickly during a TV timeout to step on the ice and test his injury.

He then skated back to the bench, briefly spoke to trainer Damien Hess and returned to the Islanders’ room.

“He’s a very important player for us in all different aspects,” Lambert said. “As much as you try not to let it affect you, we had a power play that didn’t go very well and he’s a big part of that. There’s a residual effect all the way down the line.”

Dads’ trip

Saturday marked the first road stop in the Islanders’ first Dads or mentors’ trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The group also was at UBS Arena for Friday night’s 5-4 win over the Penguins and will be in Pittsburgh for Monday night’s game.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to whoever it is that you have on the trip that has done certain things,” Lambert said. “It’s an honor to be able to give back to them and watch them have fun.”

Isles files

C Brock Nelson had his career-high point streak ended at 12 games . . . LW Ross Johnston logged a season-high 13:28 on his 29th birthday as he played for the first time in 11 games . . . RW Simon Holmstrom had no shots in 12:37, also skating on the fourth line. “I would like to see more out of Simon,” Lambert said.