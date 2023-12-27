Islanders want Oliver Wahlstrom to get more shots

Oliver Wahlstrom’s strongest hockey attribute is his blistering shot. Islanders coach Lane Lambert wants to see more of it when the former first-rounder is in the lineup.

“You can’t just take any shot if it’s not a decent shot,” Lambert said. “Certainly we would like to see him get more shots.”

Wahlstrom, selected 11th overall in 2018, drew in for Wednesday night’s match against the Penguins at UBS Arena. He was a healthy scratch in nine of the previous 10 games but did play 11:39 with one shot in a 3-2 overtime loss in Washington on Dec. 20.

In all, Wahlstrom entered Wednesday with 24 shots in 18 games.

“I feel pretty good,” said Wahlstrom, who had two goals, including one on the power play, and three assists. “The chances I get, it’s tough sometimes when you’re not in the lineup. It’s part of the business.”

Julien Gauthier, who has gone without a point and taken eight shots in his last seven games, was a healthy scratch.

Celebrating together

The Islanders’ Swedish players — Simon Holmstrom, Pierre Engvall and Sebastian Aho — celebrated together on Christmas day and continued one of their country’s holiday traditions: Watching Disney cartoons in the afternoon.

“That’s always what we usually watch back home at three o’clock,” Holmstrom said. “That’s when everyone stops doing everything and you just watch Donald Duck. I would say the whole country. Usually the parents sleep because they’re tired.”

Isles files

Defenseman Scott Mayfield (injured reserve/upper body), who missed his seventh game, participated in the morning skate. “He’s getting closer so that’s important,” Lambert said. “It’s a good step to see him out there in that situation. Don’t have a timetable for him but getting closer now that he’s with the team.” . . . Defenseman Grant Hutton and left wing Matt Martin remained healthy scratches.