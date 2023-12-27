Islanders admire Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson's offensive prowess

The odds of Erik Karlsson, in his first season with the Penguins, replicating the historic, 101-point season he had in winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in his last season with the Sharks, are infinitesimal.

But that does not diminish the Swede’s accomplishment. Nor did it make him less dangerous to the Islanders as the teams resumed their schedule on Wednesday night at UBS Arena after the three-day Christmas break.

“It was pretty crazy the production he put up last year,” said Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who entered Wednesday on a point-per-game pace with five goals and 29 assists in 33 games. “There’s only been a handful of guys that have done that, right? It was impressive to see.”

Karlsson, 33, entered Wednesday’s match with six goals and 16 assists in his first 32 games with the Penguins.

He had 25 goals and 76 assists in 82 games for the Sharks last season, marking the 15th time an NHL defenseman has surpassed 100 points but the first time since the Rangers’ Brian Leetch had 102 points in 1991-92. Bobby Orr (six times) and Paul Coffey (five times) are the only defensemen to do it more than once.

It earned Karlsson his third Norris Trophy after also winning it with the Senators in 2012 and 2015.

“No,” said Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Karlsson’s teammate with the Senators from 2013-18, when asked whether he thought he’d see a defenseman reach 100 points. “But knowing him and his mindset, I think everything is possible. He really has that game-changer switch that if he wants something to happen, it will. He’s one of the most competitive guys I’ve played with.”

But in a move desired by both sides, the rebuilding Sharks traded Karlsson and the final four seasons of his eight-year, $92 million deal to the Penguins on Aug. 6 in a three-way deal that included the Canadiens. The Penguins gave up a first-round pick, Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to the Sharks and goalie Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry, prospect Nathan Legare and a second-round pick in 2025 to the Canadiens.

Karlsson became the first reigning Norris winner to be traded since the Canadiens sent Doug Harvey to the Rangers in 1961.

So far, adding Karlsson to the Penguins’ aging core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang has not had the intended results. The Penguins entered Wednesday seventh in the eight-team Metropolitan Division, five points out of a wild-card spot.

The Penguins’ power play was ranked 27th in the 32-team NHL and Karlsson went into the holiday break with just three assists in his past nine games.

But the Islanders still have a healthy respect for what Karlsson can do.

That’s particularly true for his fellow Swedes.

“He’s one of the best Sweden has ever had and he’s had an unbelievable career,” Simon Holmstrom said. “You really appreciate what he’s done here.”

“He’s one of the best we’ve ever had,” defenseman Sebastian Aho said. “He’s always been a blast to look at. I can’t remember how old he was but when he was playing still in Sweden, he was a fun player to watch. He’s had a lot of years at the top level so I’ve got a lot of admiration for him.”

Aho is only six years younger than Karlsson. But, yes, he wanted to copy some of Karlsson’s game in his own play.

“You always want to become like those guys even though it’s tough,” Aho said. “He plays a great game, he joins the rushes. Of course I wanted to try and mimic him at least.”