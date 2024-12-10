There’s a balance Oliver Wahlstrom has been seeking since the Islanders selected him 11th overall in the 2018 draft between fully utilizing his natural offensive skills and providing the consistent defensive effort necessary in the NHL.

It tilted well toward his offensive game as a rookie. But that got lost as three coaching staffs preached the importance of playing away from the puck and through his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Now, at 24 and playing on a second straight prove-it contract, Wahlstrom and the Islanders believe he’s as close as he’s ever come to fully figuring it out.

“Right now, I’m just trying to focus on the things I can control and, at the same time, I want to bring my offensive game out and I want to maybe take some chances to get that game going,” Wahlstrom said before the Islanders looked to win a season-high third straight game as they face the Kings on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. “They’ve been working with me the last four, five years on a complete game. Sometimes, when you’re young, you focus on one side of the game.”

The right wing, skating on a third line with center Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom, had just two goals and two assists in 25 games entering Tuesday. But his unassisted snipe from the left circle in Saturday’s impressive 4-3 win over the visiting Hurricanes was a reminder of Wahlstrom’s offensive potential.

“You don’t get a lot of looks in this league, I’m learning,” Wahlstrom said. “So you’ve got to bear down.

“I am confident in my ability to produce and have that offensive game. I had it my first year. My early years they wanted me to get pucks in and play defense. I was focusing on that. Now it’s time for me to figure out my offensive game. Have the confidence to bring the puck up and make plays and deal with the consequences.”

Wahlstrom had 12 goals and nine assists in 44 games as a rookie in 2020-21. Two seasons later, he was finding his stride with seven goals and nine assists in 35 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Last season, playing on a one-year, $874,000 deal, Wahlstrom never looked comfortable in compiling just two goals and four assists in 32 games.

Both president/general manager Lou Lamoriello and Wahlstrom hinted during the offseason it might be best for the former first-rounder to get a fresh start elsewhere. Instead, he re-signed a one-year deal worth $1 million.

“It hasn’t been easy for him, he’s dealt with a very serious injury,” said Anders Lee, who also recovered from a similar knee injury and was able to be a sounding board for Wahlstrom during his rehab. “I think now he’s seems to be in a really good place mentally. He’s got that maturity of being in the league this long and understanding what he needs to do.”

Holmstrom, taken 23rd in 2019 and also Wahlstrom’s teammate with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, said he’s been impressed with the way his close friend has handled both the up-and-down nature to his career and the expectations that come with being drafted so high.

“We all know what the expectations are on us and I don’t think anyone has more expectations on ourselves than ourselves,” Holmstrom said. “I think he’s been handling it very well. Every time he’s been given his chance out there, he’s been playing some solid hockey.”

Notes & quotes: Top-liner Anthony Duclair (lower body/long-term injured reserve), out since Oct. 19, resumed skating with his teammates at Tuesday’s morning skate, wearing an orange, non-contact jersey. Defenseman Adam Pelech (jaw/injured reserve), out since Nov. 1, continued to skate with teammates, also wearing a non-contact jersey. “Seeing him and Pelly wearing that orange jersey, it’s fun to have,” coach Patrick Roy said. “It shows that things are going well for them.” Still, Roy said there was no timetable for when either would be ready to play . . . Goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body) missed his fourth game and Roy reported he has yet to resume skating. Marcus Hogberg continued to back up Ilya Sorokin . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield (illness) missed the morning skate and was a game-time decision . . . Forward Hudson Fasching remained a healthy scratch.