Shorthanded Islanders show fight but have seven-game winning streak snapped by Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — The news was not that the Islanders, with three defensemen and a top forward hurt and a goalie making his NHL debut, had their season’s best seven-game winning streak snapped. Rather, it was they were tenacious enough to have hopes of extending it.

But it’s fair to wonder how long they can keep scrambling without some of their key components as they push for a playoff spot.

“It’s been kind of crazy lately and we’ve had guys step up in key situations and new guys coming in that are playing key roles and playing extremely well,” Casey Cizikas told Newsday. “We have each other’s back in here no matter what and you can see by the way we’re competing out there.”

Still, the Islanders concluded a three-game road trip with a 6-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday night at Amerant Bank Arena, clawing back from an early two-goal deficit with three straight goals in the second period to take the lead before the Panthers, who got a hat trick from Carter Verhaeghe, regained control with both teams playing a back-to-back.

The Islanders (24-21-7) added Mathew Barzal and defenseman Scott Mayfield to their missing list after both were hurt in Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning. Defensemen Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock were already sidelined.

And the schedule dictated the starting nod go to rookie goalie Jakub Skarek with backup Marcus Hogberg joining the Islanders’ injured this week. He overcame early jitters to stop 27 shots.

“He was good in the first (period) when we were not very good,” said coach Patrick Roy, citing the Islanders’ numerous turnovers, not to mention the seams in their defense the Panthers exploited on the rush. “Actually, he’s the reason why there was a game here tonight. In the first period, they had a lot of chances. The goals he gave up, he didn’t have much of a chance.”

“I started to feel a little more comfortable as the game went on,” said Skarek, 25, who was selected in the third round in 2018. “In the first period, there wasn’t too many basic shots. It was from the slot or through the screens so it wasn’t that easy to track them. In the second period, there were more clean shots where I could deflect them a little better.”

Skarek gave up Verhaeghe’s first goal at the crease just 39 seconds into the match and then allowed a second goal to him at 12:52off a juicy rebound. Evan Rodrigues’ goal to tie it at 3-3 at 17:52 of the second period and Sam Reinhart’s winner just one minute, 17 seconds later both came as they got open at the crease.

Verhaeghe completed the hat trick with a power-play goal at 10:41 of the third period and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter.

Skarek, who faced 14 shots in the first period, acknowledged rebound control is something he must improve.

“It was pretty fast,” Skarek said. “Florida is one of the better teams in the NHL. It was probably a little bit of a harder game. Still, I’m very grateful I got to play. The dream came true.”

Spencer Knight made 31 saves for the Panthers (32-19-3).

Kyle MacLean stuffed in a rebound at 3:10 of the second period to bring the Islanders within one and Jean-Gabriel Peageau, with five seconds left on the Islanders’ second power play, tied it at 2-2 at 10:00. Rookie fourth-liner Marc Gatcomb, exiting the penalty box, gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 14:51 of the second period.

“It wasn’t the first period we wanted,” Anders Lee said. “We kind of did it to ourselves a little bit.”