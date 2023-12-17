Lane Lambert preaches patience while Islanders struggle on the penalty kill

MONTREAL – The Islanders were collecting points with half of their top six defensemen injured. But nowhere was Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield’s absence more glaring than on the struggling penalty kill.

Entering Saturday night’s match against the Canadiens at Bell Centre, the Islanders ranked 32nd on the penalty kill, last in the NHL, after going 0-for-3 in Friday night’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins at UBS Arena that concluded a 4-0-2 homestand.

Overall, the Islanders had killed off just five of their opponents’ last 11 power plays over the previous four games.

“There were a couple of situations that we could have done a better job in,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We certainly have to find a way with three of our top four penalty-killing defensemen out right now.”

Defensemen Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov and newly-acquired Robert Bortuzzo are all seeing increased usage on the penalty kill.

“It’s very difficult,” Lambert said. “Penalty killing is an art. It’s something that you have to experience. It comes through time a little bit. Being thrown into the fire, it’s not easy. But guys are doing the best they can.

“If we’re not getting the job done, then we have to figure something else out. We’re in that process.”

Not easy

Lambert kept his lineup intact for the third straight game and his forward lines the same for the seventh time in a row with Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Grant Hutton remaining healthy scratches.

For Wahlstrom, 23, the 11th overall pick in 2018, it marked his 13th time as a healthy scratch.

“We’re having some success and that’s just the way it is,” Lambert said. “It’s not easy and I totally understand that. I was in his shoes one time a long, long time ago. It’s not fun but he’s handling it very professionally.”