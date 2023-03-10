Brock Nelson's goal in OT completes Islanders' sweep of Penguins

PITTSBURGH — It’s not the best formula during a playoff push, playing less-than-crisp hockey for 40 minutes then dominating — again — in the third period.

But, hey, whatever works for the Islanders.

They rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night. Brock Nelson scored the winner on a breakaway at 2:13 of the extra period.

The Penguins were crisper in their execution and the more aggressive team for most of the game.

But Islanders pulled within one goal on Hudson Fasching’s tally at the right post at 14:31 of the third period to make it 3-2.

Anders Lee, with his second goal of the game, got to the crease for the equalizer at 18:45 of the third period with goalie Ilya Sorokin (33 saves) off for an extra skater.

The Islanders (34-25-8), who have outscored opponents 17-1 in the third period over their last 10 games, have won three straight and are 6-1-1 since a 4-2 win in Pittsburgh on Feb. 20.

They held onto the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference over the Penguins (32-22-10), who had a two-game winning streak snapped but are still on a 6-1-1 spurt. The Penguins have played three fewer games.

The Penguins’ Tristan Jarry made 24 saves in what was looking like a strong, bounce-back performance.

Jarry was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots to the visiting Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. But the Penguins, after falling behind 4-0 in the second period, rallied to win 5-4 in overtime.

The Islanders had won the first three games this season against the Penguins so this marks the first time since the teams began playing in 1972 that either has swept the season series.

“Of course, you have your obvious answer of the Rangers,” Zach Parise said when asked to name the Islanders’ biggest rival. “But I think these guys, too, it’s a close second.”

The Islanders had rallied in the previous two games against the Penguins.

They won 5-4 at UBS Arena on Feb. 17 after falling behind 3-1 and 4-2 in the second period as Sorokin finished with 41 saves. Sorokin then made 45 saves three days later in Pittsburgh as the Islanders scored three third-period goals to rally for the win as the teams combined for 62 penalty minutes.

“You chalk it up as an Islanders-Penguins’ game,” Casey Cizikas said of the feistiness. “There’s always going to be intense battles, there’s always going to be heated moments. It’s been like that ever since I started playing here. We’ve had a lot of games against each other, a lot a series against each other.”

The Islanders’ recent success has been fueled by strong defensive structure but they struggled early against the Penguins’ forecheck. The Penguins were able to get the puck down low in the Islanders’ zone with regularity.

Jake Guentzel tied the game at 1-1 at 11:07 of the first period as he established position above the blue paint and tipped defenseman Marcus Pettersson’s shot from the left point. Jason Zucker’s one-timer from the slot off Evgeni Malkin’s feed from behind the crease gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 18:24 of the first period.

Zucker extended it to 3-1 at 10:49 of the second period as he deflected defenseman Brian Dumoulin’s blue-line wrist shot. Sorokin immediately questioned whether the puck had been tipped by a high stick and coach Lane Lambert spent a long time looking at the replay to see if he wanted to challenge, before declining to do so.

Lee’s power-play goal as he knocked in the rebound of Bo Horvat’s initial shot had opened the scoring at 5:23.