SEATTLE — Pierre Engvall scoring a goal should not have been as noteworthy as it was. Yet it’s already been a strange season for the speedy Swedish wing, who started the second season of a seven-year, $21 million deal with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport for what president/general manager Lou Lamoriello termed a “wake-up call.”

But there’s also no doubt Engvall’s more assertive play has been a positive factor in the Islanders season-best, five-game point streak (3-0-2), which they can extend against the Kraken on Saturday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena. Engvall notched his first NHL goal of the season in Thursday’s dominating 5-2 win over the Canucks.

“I’m just trying to work my butt off out there and be heavy on the puck,” Engvall said in a private conversation with Newsday this week. “Hopefully create some scoring chances that way. We’re the third line so we play a little more direct.”

That was the case against the Canucks. Linemate Simon Holmstrom’s shot left a rebound at the crease. Engvall slammed it into the net. It was one of a team-high five shots for Engvall, whose game was called “outstanding, seriously” by coach Patrick Roy.

Engvall is at his best when he uses his speed along the walls and in getting to the net. But his game tends to hit patches when he becomes too passive, which was the case through training camp.

And Lamoriello was only able to fit Engvall’s salary back onto the books and recall him from Bridgeport when Mathew Barzal was placed on long-term injured reserve, allowing the Islanders to exceed the $88 million ceiling. There may be more financial gymnastics required when Barzal and defenseman Adam Pelech are able to be activated off LTIR.

“To be honest, I don’t focus on that,” Engvall said of his lengthy deal. “It was really tough getting sent down. I wanted to get the call back up. That’s in the past. I’m just trying to focus on helping the team and playing good hockey.”

His teammates have been impressed with how Engvall has reacted to being sent down.

“It’s one of your brothers, it’s one of your teammates,” defenseman Scott Mayfield said. “It’s a tough situation. Since he’s come up, it’s been great. He’s been physical at times. He’s using his speed really nicely. He’s such a good skater. He’s responded well to it, as well as he can.”

Notes & quotes: Roy said goalie Ilya Sorokin would start against the Kraken and Semyon Varlamov, who made 24 saves against the Oilers, would likely start Tuesday night in Calgary . . . Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed Friday’s practice for maintenance, though the Islanders believed he’d be able to play against the Kraken. “It’s like a Ferrari, sometimes you need to bring them to the garage for maintenance,” Roy said . . . Defenseman Alexander Romanov (upper body/day to day) will miss his sixth straight game and ninth out of the last 10. But he shed the non-contact jersey he’d been wearing in practice and was a full participant in Friday’s skate.