Newcomer Pierre Engvall still not getting a lot of minutes with Islanders

PITTSBURGH — Pierre Engvall’s transition to the Islanders hasn’t been the smoothest.

The forward, playing his third game since being acquired from the Maple Leafs for a third-round pick in 2024, had his ice time limited for the second straight match in Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Engvall, who started on Bo Horvat’s top line, was a minus-1 and logged just 8:23, getting two shifts apiece in the second and third periods. He only received two third-period shifts and was a minus-2 in 12:24 in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over the visiting Sabres.

Coach Lane Lambert cited Engvall’s unfamiliarity with the Islanders’ system.

“We just talked about it after the game, there’s some things to work on and get better,” Engvall said. “I’m just trying to play my game, do my best and get better at some new things.”

Lambert said he still expects Engvall to be a key contributor.

“We’re going pretty good here,” Lambert said. “He’s new, he’s coming in. He’s going to be a big part of our hockey team. I wouldn’t look too deeply into it.”

Getting closer

Cal Clutterbuck participated in Thursday’s morning skate, marking the right wing’s first time on ice with his teammates since suffering an upper-body injury. Center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, also on injured reserve with an upper-body issue, worked with the team for a second time.

“They’re getting closer,” Lambert said. “They’re still day to day.”

Clutterbuck missed his 20th game since Jan. 21 while Pageau was out of the lineup for the 11th time since Feb. 14.

Isles files

C Brock Nelson scored his sixth game-winner of the season, setting a career high. Nelson, with a goal and an assist, had his fifth straight multi-point game against the Penguins . . . LW Ross Johnston and D Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches.