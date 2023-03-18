Josh Bailey a healthy scratch, but vows to remain positive

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Understandably, this is a tough stretch for Josh Bailey, who was a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the Islanders faced the Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center.

“Yeah, I think you could probably understand that,” the longest-tenured Islander told Newsday after the optional morning skate.

“It is what it is at this point,” Bailey said. “There’s only one way to approach it and that’s to keep a positive mindset. Keep working and stay ready and just support your teammates and look forward to getting that opportunity to get back in and try and go show something.”

Bailey, 33, remains six games shy of tying Hall of Famer Denis Potvin for the second-most games played in team history at 1,060. He has eight goals and 17 assists in 61 games and has been a healthy scratch six times overall. Bailey has one season remaining on his six-year, $30 million deal.

Bailey went without a point in his last three games after a season-high three-game point streak.

“I didn’t think I was playing poorly,” Bailey said. “At the same time, decisions are made and I respect that. That’s part of the job. The other part of it is to stay ready and stay focused.”

Notes & quotes: Referee Carter Sandlak was assigned to an Islanders’ game for just the second time this season. But coach Lane Lambert said a lack of an extensive scouting report on Sandlak’s tendencies was not an issue. “I think guys know a little bit about each ref but it’s about our game and the San Jose Sharks, not the reffing,” Lambert said. “He’s going to make the calls that he’s going to make and you just can’t even worry about that…” D Parker Wotherspoon and LW Ross Johnston also remained healthy scratches.