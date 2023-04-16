Playoffs will be learning experience for Islanders rookie Samuel Bolduc

Rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc is likely to dress for his first professional playoff match when the Islanders face the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their first-round series on Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina with Alexander Romanov still out with an upper-body injury.

“It’s really exciting,” Bolduc said after Saturday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. “The last game of the season, the crowd was really loud.”

But Bolduc must show he’s learned a lesson from being benched during Wednesday night’s 4-2 win over the Canadiens at UBS Arena in the season-finale.

His nonchalant defense allowed Nick Suzuki’s shorthanded goal at 16:38 of the second period and coach Lane Lambert sat Bolduc the rest of the game.

Lambert said it would be a good learning experience for the 22-year-old.

“Just don’t take anything for granted, maybe,” Bolduc said. “I thought I would have had a bit more time. I guess I should have looked back a little bit quicker and seen where he was. It’s going to be a great learning experience.”

Maintenance day

Matt Martin did not participate in practice with Lambert calling it a “maintenance day” for the physical forward. But Lambert repeated Martin would be available for Game 1.

“I’ll say it again: Yes,” said Lambert, who was first asked about Martin’s status on Friday after he did not participate in line rushes.

Josh Bailey again skated in Martin’s usual spot on Casey Cizikas’ left wing along with Cal Clutterbuck. Bailey also did so during Friday’s practice despite Martin being on the ice.

No extras

The Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport concluded its season on Saturday night. Typically, NHL playoff teams put together a “Black Aces” practice squad of AHL players but Lambert said no additional players would travel to Carolina.

“Not at this point, no.”