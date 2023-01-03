Lane Lambert reworks Isles' power play during practice

VANCOUVER – Lane Lambert re-arranged the Islanders’ power play units during Monday’s practice at Rogers Arena. But unless the execution improves, specifically entries into the offensive zone but also getting pucks to the net, the personnel shuffling may not matter on Tuesday night against the Canucks.

“It starts with zone entries,” the coach said. “Everything feeds off of that. When our power play is having success, we’re entering the zone. When we struggle a little bit, we have some problems with that.”

The Islanders (21-15-2) opened a four-game western swing with a lethargic 4-1 loss to the Kraken on Sunday night as they went 0-for-2 with just one shot on the power play. That left them 1-for-30 over their last 10 games.

So on Monday, defenseman Sebastian Aho rotated with Ryan Pulock and Hudson Fasching was added to the mix instead of Aatu Raty.

Lambert broke up his usual top unit of Noah Dobson quarterbacking Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee. Instead, Aho or Pulock worked with Josh Bailey, Pageau, Barzal and Zach Parise as the net-front presence while Dobson’s new unit included Fasching in the bumper spot in between the circles with Anthony Beauvillier, Nelson and Lee at the net.

“We had to do something,” Barzal said. “And the coaches chose to do that. It’s a little bit of a different look. Maybe throw a team off. Having a different look, I think that’s needed sometimes.”

Lambert’s options for switching up his personnel are limited somewhat with right wings Kyle Palmieri and Oliver Wahlstrom – both who have played on the power play – on injured reserve.

Aho has played plenty on the power play with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport but has yet to do so regularly in the NHL. Lambert would not detail whether he would use Aho or Pulock, who has just three power-play assists and no goals on the man advantage despite having one of the team’s hardest shots.

“I’m pretty good at moving the puck up there and getting shots through,” Aho said. “Play the puck fast, give it to my guys and try to set them up for one-timers. We feel like we need to just get the puck to the net and get a couple of crappy goals to get us going a little bit.”

Notes & quotes: Goalie Semyon Varlamov, who said he had been dealing with a groin injury, was activated off of injured reserve and Cory Schneider was returned to Bridgeport. Varlamov missed six games after exiting a 5-2 win in Vegas on Dec. 17 in the third period. “I just knew, in that moment, I couldn’t finish the game,” Varlamov said. “I’m feeling good. Nothing bothers me now. I’m 100%...” Cal Clutterbuck (right hand) participated fully in Monday’s practice, skating on Aatu Raty’s right wing with Matt Martin. “We’re hopeful,” Lambert said when asked if Clutterbuck would be in the lineup Tuesday after missing seven games…” Palmieri (upper body) skated after the Islanders’ practice. He will miss his eighth game.