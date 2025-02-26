Islanders' playoff chances dimming as Rangers win in a rout at UBS Arena

The seven-game winning streak that pumped hope into the Islanders’ longshot playoff hopes is a distant memory. There are four games left before the NHL trade deadline on March 7 and president/general manager Lou Lamoriello may the last person standing whose immediate reaction is anything other than the team should sell, sell, sell and try to retool for the future.

What else to think after the Islanders came up so small in the season’s biggest moment — a must-win game against the rival Rangers with both teams hoping to squeeze through a crowded field and secure an Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

The Islanders allowed two goals to fourth-liner Jonny Brodzinski and another to his linemate Matt Rempe as the Rangers scored five goals on their first 10 shots through two periods. The Rangers wound up humiliating the hosts 5-1 on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

It’s not playoff elimination for the Islanders (25-25-7), who have lost four straight and five of six. But their inability to finish against the so-so Rangers (29-25-4) despite a 36-18 shot advantage plus their sloppy work in the defensive zone in front of a beleaguered Ilya Sorokin — the Scott Perunovich-Ryan Pulock pairing was on the ice for four of the Rangers’ first five goals — should be a harsh slap of reality to the entire organization. At least three of the goals against Sorokin changed directions late on deflections, with Perunovich often either screening his goalie or touching the puck.

Coach Patrick Roy opted to keep Perunovich in the lineup and make core defenseman Scott Mayfield a healthy scratch just one game after returning from a four-game absence for a lower-body injury in favor of the speedier Adam Boqvist.

Roy finally pulled the plug on Sorokin after 40 minutes, leaving rookie Jakub Skarek to mop up in his second NHL appearance.

The Rangers even wound up playing two defensemen short with K’Andre Miller exiting in the second period and Jericho’s Adam Fox heading to the team’s room in the third period.

The Islanders had moved within four points of a playoff spot with a game in hand and just two teams above them in the standings after a 3-2 road overtime win against the Lightning on Feb. 1 for their seventh straight victory.

Now, the Islanders are seven points behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild-card spot with five teams between the two. That includes the Rangers, who face the Islanders again on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, and the Bruins, who host the Islanders on Thursday night.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov did bring the Islanders within a 1-1 tie at 8:19 of the first period. But Brodzinski scored the next two to end the period and Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin started the second period with several acrobatic saves, including robbing defenseman Adam Pelech on a wide-open look from the left at 3:04 with the puck coming off the end wall. Then, Shesterkin denied Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson on strong shorthanded chances.

Notes & quotes: Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly (heart condition/long-term injured reserve) was a full participant in the team’s morning skate, marking the first time he’s gone through contact drills since suffering a concussion on Nov. 1. There’s still no timetable for his potential return . . . The Islanders placed fourth-liner Matt Martin who has not played since Jan. 16 and has dressed just four times in the previous 24 games, on injured reserve with a lower-body issue. That frees a roster spot to potentially activate defenseman Noah Dobson (lower body), who is eligible to come off LTIR.