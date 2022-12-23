Islanders end five-game road trip with loss to Rangers at the Garden

So what makes a successful, season-long road trip?

Because, some good performances aside, the Islanders were not close enough.

They allowed three third-period goals and finished a 1-2-2 trip with a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Mistakes certainly hurt the Islanders (18-14-2). The Rangers went 1-for-6 on the power play, far too many opportunities. Kaapo Kakko’s winner came seconds after defenseman Scott Mayfield’s cross-checking call at 15:07 of the third period expired.

“It was just a good opportunity to have a good game and really kind of continue to build what we’ve been working on,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said beforehand.

Lee’s second goal in three games and his third over his last seven was a positive as he made it 1-0 at 12:48 of the first period.

The last time Lee played the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, he put the capper on a wild Islanders’ 4-3 comeback win with the team’s third goal of the third period.

At that point, things were certainly looking up for the Islanders as he netted his eighth goal in the season’s first 14 games.

But then the goals stopped. Lee had none in his next 13 games.

“I’d be lying to say it doesn’t faze you,” said Lee, who now has 11 goals, the second most on the team, and 13 assists in 34 games. “It definitely comes into play. But you can’t let it get in the way of how you prepare and how you approach each night and what you can bring. Because those are going to come. If you’re getting your chances and you’re getting yourself in good spots, they’re going to start going in.”

Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves but his personal losing streak grew to seven games even after stopping 46 shots in Monday’s 1-0 shootout loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche.

Mathew Barzal scored his fifth goal as he lifted a backhander on a breakaway started by Josh Bailey tipping the puck away from Kakko at 2:39 of the second period. Alexander Romanov became the last Islanders defenseman to net a goal, scoring his first for the team on a blast from the left point through Hudson Fasching’s screen to make it 3-2 at 8:45 of the second period.

However, defenseman Robin Salo got turned around at the Islanders blue line and let Julien Gauthier skate by to tie the game at 2-2 at 5:30 of the second period. Salo also couldn’t budge Barclay Goodrow at the crease as he tipped Gauthier’s shot from the left point to tie it at 3-3 at 3:00 of the third period. Coach Lane Lambert benched Salo after that.

Another negative: Casey Cizikas exited at 13:46 of the second period. The Islanders already lost Cal Clutterbuck (injured reserve/upper body), Kyle Palmieri (upper body) and goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body) on the trip.

This trip started with a well-played, 4-3 shootout lost to the NHL-best Bruins. But a clunker of a 5-4 loss to the rebuilding Coyotes, seventh in the Central Division, was what really kept this trip from being a successful one.

That’s because the Islanders followed that stinker with two more well-played games, a 5-2 win over Pacific Division-leading Vegas and then the shootout loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in which the Islanders couldn’t sustain their strong start over the second half of game.

Concluding the road trip in New York was a perceived advantage.

“I think being well rested is critical,” Lambert said. “I think being closer to home and finishing this trip off that way is advantageous for us.”