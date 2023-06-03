NHL seeking 'wow factor' in Islanders-Rangers at MetLife Stadium

The NHL has plenty of experience staging outdoor games in front of large crowds, just never with four teams in the same building on back-to-back days.

That will change when the Islanders host the Rangers at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18 after the Devils host the Flyers the previous night in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the NHL announced on Saturday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. It will be the fifth outdoor game for the Rangers but just the second for both the Islanders and Devils.

“The New York Islanders are honored to have been selected by the National Hockey League to host a game at MetLife Stadium,” Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello said in a statement. “We look forward to playing our division rival inside one of the largest professional stadiums in the country.”

NHL Executive Vice President of Events Dean Matsuzaki said on a teleconference on Saturday that capacity at MetLife Stadium for the games will be more than 75,000. He added all season-ticket holders for the Islanders and Devils will have a chance to buy tickets to their team’s outdoor game but it will not be included in their season-ticket package.

ESPN will broadcast both games and determine the faceoff time for each. The Devils-Flyers’ game will definitely be at night but nothing has been set yet for Islanders-Rangers.

The Rangers beat the Islanders 2-1 at frigid Yankee Stadium on Jan. 29, 2014. The Rangers had also defeated the Devils 7-3 three days earlier at the Stadium.

Often, the NHL turns the venue of its outdoor games into a main storyline, for instance the contests at Fenway Park, Michigan Stadium or Lake Tahoe, Nevada, among others.

NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said he looked forward to trying to bring out the “Wow factor” at MetLife Stadium, home to both the Jets and Giants.

“Our ‘wow factor’ comes with how we take what is a football field or a stadium and bring it to life in a unique and creative way,” Mayer said. “It’s a big NFL stadium and it’s our goal to take it and bring it to life in a unique way that we haven’t necessarily seen that much. We’re going to get super creative.”

New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen as a musical guest, perhaps?

“If you know Bruce Springsteen, can you send the cell phone numbe? I’d like to talk to him immediately,” Mayer said jokingly.

The Rangers are 4-0-0 in their outdoor games, beating the Flyers 3-2 at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia on Jan. 2, 2012 and the Sabres 3-2 in overtime at Citi Field on Jan. 1, 2018 in addition to their two wins at Yankee Stadium.

“The New York Rangers are thrilled to have the opportunity to play at MetLife Stadium,” Rangers present/GM Chris Drury said. “Taking part in marquee events is a privilege we don’t take for granted. I’m excited for our players, organization and fans that the Rangers will have the chance to play outdoors next February.”