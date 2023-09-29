Islanders-Rangers preseason game postponed and rescheduled for Saturday



The Islanders-Rangers’ preseason game on Friday night at UBS Arena has been postponed and will now be played on Saturday night as the result of the flooding in the region and Gov. Kathy Hochul declaring a state of emergency in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

Game time remains 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Both teams conducted their morning skates as usual – the Islanders at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow and the Rangers at the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh – before the postponement announcement was made shortly after 1 p.m.

The Islanders also had a preseason game canceled on Oct. 7, 2021 against the Devils when the electricity partially failed at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.