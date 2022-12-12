Islanders looking forward to challenging 5-game road trip

At some point, the Islanders were going to take their longest road trip of the season.

Lane Lambert thinks right now is the perfect time.

“You know, there’s a lot of things that go on around Christmas time and things like that,” the coach said after Monday’s practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. “So we just need some focus.”

The challenging, five-game trip opens against the NHL-leading Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

There’s a chance the Islanders (17-12-0) will have right wings Kyle Palmieri (injured reserve/upper body) and Anthony Beauvillier (lower body) available after both participated in Monday’s practice and accompanied the team to Boston.

Lambert said defenseman Adam Pelech (suspected head injury) could join the Islanders later in the trip after not traveling to Boston. He has missed two games and has yet to resume practicing.

The trip also includes games against Pacific Division-leading Vegas, the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche and a first visit to Arizona’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena before concluding with the season-series finale against the Rangers on Dec. 22.

“We’re playing good hockey teams and we know that,” Lambert said. “It’s not a bad time to get on the road and play some road games. It’s not a bad thing for us.”

Playing in Boston has been, though, for visitors. The Bruins (22-4-1) set an NHL record with 14 straight home wins to start the season before dropping a 4-3 shootout to Vegas on Dec. 5 in their last home game.

“When you go up against teams like we’re going to go up against, starting with Boston, it’s a really good test for us to start this trip,” Casey Cizikas said. “To make sure this trip means business.”

The Islanders are coming off an uninspired 3-0 defeat to the Hurricanes on Saturday night at UBS Arena and have lost four of their last six games.

But Monday’s practice was upbeat, with even Lambert having some fun at his own expense after Mathew Barzal accidentally knocked him down.

“We’re always having a good time,” Anders Lee said. “After losses or stretches where it’s tough, it’s not as easy to do that. But we’ve got a good group here. We know what’s at stake. The other night wasn’t very good. But we’ve got a great opportunity going into Boston. Great team. Great challenge, one we’re looking forward to stepping up to.”

Lambert flip-flopped Lee with Josh Bailey on Monday, moving Lee to Barzal’s line with Oliver Wahlstrom while Bailey skated with Brock Nelson and a rotating cast of right wings that included Beauvillier.

Lambert is still looking for the right combination with Barzal, who is tied for third in the NHL with 27 assists.

“It’s just reading off of him,” Lee said. “A lot of times, he’s going to extend plays and extend his shifts with the puck. So being able to anticipate a pass or two later. Or try to find a hole and get open and be ready when he does come your way.”