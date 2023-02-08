Samuel Bolduc gets another chance with Islanders and scores first NHL goal

Samuel Bolduc displayed his defensive skills and physicality almost immediately for the Islanders. And now he is on an NHL scoresheet.

The 6-4, 220-pound Bolduc, selected 57th overall in 2019, scored his first career goal in his fifth NHL game as the Islanders faced the Kraken on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Bolduc was inserted with Alexander Romanov unavailable for personal reasons.

“I like his size,” coach Lane Lambert said. “I like his reach. I like his poise with the puck. When he gets into people, the play gets ended pretty much. There’s a lot there.”

No goals had been scored against the Islanders with Bolduc on the ice during his first four games. Bolduc, selected as an AHL All-Star, has eight goals and 18 assists in 41 games for the Islanders’ affiliate in Bridgeport and had taken four shots in his first four NHL games.

Bolduc sent a puck through traffic from the left at 7:59 of the first period for his milestone goal.

He was a healthy scratch for Monday night’s 2-1 win in Philadelphia.

“As with any other player that comes up, I think it’s a great opportunity for them to integrate themselves into the group,” Lambert said. “And then, practicing and watching the game, if they’re not playing, there’s always something valuable to be learned.”

Bolduc was inserted Tuesday ahead of Parker Wotherspoon, who was a healthy scratch.

Romanov’s wife, Sofia, gave birth to the couple’s first child during the break.

He broke his jaw, lost a tooth and suffered additional bone damage above two of his upper teeth when he was hit with a puck on Jan. 28 against visiting Vegas. He can only chew with the left side of his mouth.

But Romanov played against the Flyers on Monday with a full face shield he must wear for six weeks.