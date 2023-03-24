SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Hudson Fasching pays homage to Sabres, but he wants to beat them

Hudson Fasching of the Islanders plays the puck against the Maple Leafs...

Hudson Fasching of the Islanders plays the puck against the Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hudson Fasching played his first 22 NHL games with the Sabres — over three seasons from 2016-17 — to start his long path to becoming a regular.

He’s hoping for the same success in his second game against his former team when the Islanders face the visiting Sabres on Saturday night as he had with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at UBS Arena on March 7.

“They were big in the development of me and me learning the professional game,” said Fasching, who scored a goal in his Sabres’ debut on March 26, 2016. “I remember I sprinted back to the bench way too fast and I was super far ahead of everyone else. I was super embarrassed about it later because I looked like such a little kid.”

Fasching, who entered Friday’s game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on a three-game point streak, was drafted in the fourth round by the Kings in 2013. He also played 16 games for the Coyotes from 2021-22.

Record setting

D Seth Helgeson matched the franchise record for games played for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport when he dressed for his 368th game on Friday night against Belleville. The 32-year-old, in his sixth season in the Islanders’ organization, is expected to pass previous record-holder Mark Wotton on Wednesday against Hartford.

“He’s just a great guy,” said Brock Nelson, like Helgeson from Minnesota. “He’s laughing and he goes out there and he plays extremely hard at the same time. He’s a true pro, for sure.”

Isles files

Fs Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston and D Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches . . . D Sebastian Aho (upper body) missed his second game . . . D Alexander Romanov played without a full face shield for the first time since taking a puck to the mouth on Jan. 28.

