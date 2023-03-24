Hudson Fasching pays homage to Sabres, but he wants to beat them

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hudson Fasching played his first 22 NHL games with the Sabres — over three seasons from 2016-17 — to start his long path to becoming a regular.

He’s hoping for the same success in his second game against his former team when the Islanders face the visiting Sabres on Saturday night as he had with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at UBS Arena on March 7.

“They were big in the development of me and me learning the professional game,” said Fasching, who scored a goal in his Sabres’ debut on March 26, 2016. “I remember I sprinted back to the bench way too fast and I was super far ahead of everyone else. I was super embarrassed about it later because I looked like such a little kid.”

Fasching, who entered Friday’s game against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on a three-game point streak, was drafted in the fourth round by the Kings in 2013. He also played 16 games for the Coyotes from 2021-22.

Record setting

D Seth Helgeson matched the franchise record for games played for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport when he dressed for his 368th game on Friday night against Belleville. The 32-year-old, in his sixth season in the Islanders’ organization, is expected to pass previous record-holder Mark Wotton on Wednesday against Hartford.

“He’s just a great guy,” said Brock Nelson, like Helgeson from Minnesota. “He’s laughing and he goes out there and he plays extremely hard at the same time. He’s a true pro, for sure.”

Isles files

Fs Josh Bailey and Ross Johnston and D Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches . . . D Sebastian Aho (upper body) missed his second game . . . D Alexander Romanov played without a full face shield for the first time since taking a puck to the mouth on Jan. 28.