Frustrated Islanders are struggling to score as the losses mount

There’s frustration, for sure, no matter how much Lane Lambert says there can’t be.

“Frustration is a wasted emotion,” the coach said after the Islanders’ latest loss. “We are all grown men. We’re professionals and we have to move on. We’re in the business of being ready for the next game.”

Nothing gets easier for the skidding Islanders as they face the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes on Saturday night at UBS Arena. They lost 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night in Buffalo and are in a 1-4-3 slide in which they’ve scored a paltry 13 goals.

The potent Sabres moved within four points of the Islanders (23-19-5) for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers are just two points behind.

“It’s frustrating, absolutely,” Matt Martin said after Thursday’s defeat, which spoiled another stellar outing by newly named All-Star goalie Ilya Sorokin. “But we’ve just got to keep going. We’ve been grinding and staying afloat but not getting the job done, either. We need to find a way to win hockey games. Our focus has to move to Saturday and find a way to win that one."

The Islanders are in desperate need of a winning streak, let alone a singular win. Sweeping a three-game homestand from Dec. 23-29 represents their only consecutive victories since they won four in a row from Nov. 21-26.

They are 8-10-4 since then. Nearly two months of sub-.500 hockey is an incredibly alarming trend for an organization that bet its entire season on the belief that last season’s playoff miss was all about COVID-19 and scheduling issues and not the sign of a team in need of vast roster improvements.

Now Lambert, elevated to replace his former boss Barry Trotz, might have to be worried the persistent under-performing could lead a frustrated president/general manager Lou Lamoriello to consider changes. Lamoriello, of course, is no stranger to in-season coaching moves when he perceives his team is not playing to its full capacity.

Trotz’s four seasons behind the Islanders’ bench represents the second longest tenure under Lamoriello in the veteran executive’s NHL career after Jacques Lemaire’s initial five-season run with the Devils.

Lamoriello, in his fifth season running the organization and believed to be in the final season of his contract, might need to be concerned with whether ownership is getting frustrated.

Of course, such speculation is just outside noise to the Islanders.

Their only focus is on figuring out a way to tighten defensively against the slick-skating Hurricanes while generating more offense.

The Islanders’ power-play slump grew to 3-for-50 (6.0%) since Dec. 10. But in going 0-for-1 against the Sabres, the Islanders did generate a promising five shots on their man advantage plus defenseman Ryan Pulock had an open look blocked.

“Listen, we’re definitely trying to put the puck in the net, no one wants that more than we do,” Martin said. “It seems to be going that way for us lately. We definitely had our opportunities to put [Thursday’s] game away or win the game.”

Frustrating, for sure.