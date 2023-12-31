Isles' Scott Mayfield back in lineup, Adam Pelech trending in right direction

PITTSBURGH — Scott Mayfield was back in the Islanders’ lineup on Sunday against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena and Adam Pelech made a significant step toward his eventual return.

The defense corps is finally getting healthier to start a four-game road trip.

Mayfield was activated off injured reserve after an eight-game absence due to an upper-body injury and was paired with rookie Samuel Bolduc. Mayfield also missed seven games from Oct. 17-30 with a lower-body injury.

Pelech (long-term injured reserve/upper body) participated in the morning skate, marking his first time on ice with his teammates since getting hurt on Nov. 24.

“We have some big parts of this team that have been fighting injuries,” center Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “Just to see them coming back on the ice and knowing that they’re closer to playing, it’s massive.”

Ryan Pulock also remains on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, has not resumed skating and is not on the trip.

Mayfield’s return left fellow righthander Robert Bortuzzo as a healthy scratch.

“When guys get healthy, we’ll see where we go from there,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Nothing’s guaranteed. It just continues to create internal competition.”

Engvall out

Second-line left wing Pierre Engvall was a healthy scratch after going 10 games without a point. Hudson Fasching was elevated from the fourth line, meaning Matt Martin skated with his longtime linemates Casey Cizikas — who returned after a one-game absence for illness — and Cal Clutterbuck for the first time since Nov. 15.

Engvall has four goals and nine assists in 34 games and was also a healthy scratch in Boston on Nov. 8.

Isles files

Goalie Semyon Varlamov backed up Ilya Sorokin after missing Friday’s 5-1 win over the Capitals at UBS Arena for maintenance . . . Martin fought defenseman John Ludvig off the game’s opening faceoff . . . Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom remained a healthy scratch.