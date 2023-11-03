Semyon Varlamov delivers another shutout, carries Islanders to win over Capitals

WASHINGTON – Never question the points.

The Islanders sure won’t after a 3-0 win over the Capitals on Thursday night at Capital One Arena as goalie Semyon Varlamov and a strong penalty kill masked some turnover-prone play the first two periods.

They even lost stalwart defenseman Adam Pelech midway through the first period just as fellow veteran Scott Mayfield returned to the lineup after a seven-game absence.

“We weren’t great, for sure,” said defenseman Ryan Pulock, who opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the game on a wrister through traffic from the blue line as the Islanders scored on both of their first-period shots. “It was kind of sloppy the first couple of periods.

“The important thing is we stuck with it and we were able to get a lead in those periods. In the third period, we played more to the way we want to play. Sometimes, nights are going to be a little ugly and you’ve got to find a way to get the job done.”

The Islanders (5-2-2) blocked 22 shots — four each by Pulock and defenseman Alexander Romanov — and killed off all three power plays for the Capitals (4-4-1), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

But the Capitals held a 32-21 shot advantage — 22-9 through the first two periods — and outchanced the Islanders 83-43. That was an even more lopsided 62-10 through two periods.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Capitals had 24 high-danger chances to the Islanders’ 12 in all situations. That was 19-4 through the opening 40 minutes.

“We’ve got to eliminate people,” coach Lane Lambert said. “We spent some time in our zone because we don’t eliminate the first guy soon enough. It’s something we’ll continue to have to harp on and continue to have to get better at.”

But Varlamov cleaned up every mistake as he ran his shutout streak to 137:20 with his second straight shutout and the 40th of his career.

“You’re coming in and playing against Washington, a skilled team with the best player in the world,” said Varlamov of Alex Ovechkin, who took three shots and had nine chances. “You expect it to be a tough game.”

His shutout was briefly in question at 9:02 of the third period as defenseman Hardy Haman Aktell’s wrist shot from the slot deflected in off T.J. Oshie, standing behind Varlamov in the blue paint. But Lambert successfully challenged Oshie interfered with Varlamov, risking a Capitals’ power play if he was wrong.

“There was no question,” Lambert said. “Our video department does that and they made a great call for us.”

“I’ll take it,” Varlamov said. “It was kind of 50-50. I watched the replay and I felt like it was close. I’m glad it was goalie interference. There was 10 minutes left and if they score it would be 3-1 and we know the team is getting momentum.”

Hudson Fasching, back in the lineup for Oliver Wahlstrom after being a healthy scratch the past five games, slid a backhand feed across the crease on the rush for Simon Holmstrom’s second goal of the season to make it 2-0 at 10:41 of the first period.

The Islanders made it three goals on five shots against Darcy Kuemper when Brock Nelson scored off the rush at 11:15 of the second period as Mayfield notched his first point of the season with the secondary assist.

“I think we buried our chances well,” Mayfield said. “I thought our kill was pretty good limiting chances [the Capitals had four power-play shots]. There’s stuff to clean up but kind of a gritty road win and we’ll take it.”

Never question the points.



