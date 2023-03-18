Josh Bailey a healthy scratch again, but vows to be positive

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Understandably, this is a tough stretch for Josh Bailey, who was a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the Islanders faced the Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center.

“Yeah, I think you could probably understand that,” the longest-tenured Islander told Newsday.

“It is what it is at this point,” Bailey said. “There’s only one way to approach it and that’s to keep a positive mindset. Keep working and stay ready and just support your teammates and look forward to getting that opportunity to get back in.”

Bailey, 33, remains six games shy of tying Hall of Famer Denis Potvin for the second-most games played in team history at 1,060. He has eight goals and 17 assists in 61 games and has been a healthy scratch six times overall. Bailey has one season remaining on his six-year, $30 million deal.

Bailey went without a point in his last three games after a season-high three-game point streak.

“I didn’t think I was playing poorly,” Bailey said. “At the same time, decisions are made and I respect that. That’s part of the job. The other part of it is to stay ready and stay focused.”

Reimer cites religion

The Sharks held their Pride Night. But goalie James Reimer opted not to participate in the pregame warmups with the Sharks wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a statement, Reimer said that ran counter to his religious beliefs.

“I have no hate in my heart for anyone,” Reimer said. “I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness. In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life.”