Islanders takeaways: Improved penalty kill, Mathew Barzal are difference-makers on 3-0 road trip

The Islanders return to UBS Arena to start a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Senators playing their best hockey of the season.

They swept a three-game road trip — the three straight wins being their longest streak of the season — by beating the Bruins, 5-4, in overtime, Vegas, at the time atop the NHL standings, 4-0, and, finally, rallying in the third period to beat Utah, 2-1, on Saturday night. That still left the Islanders (17-18-7) five points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot after Saturday’s play.

Here are three takeaways from the three victories:

1. The penalty kill is finally improving.

First, some context. The Islanders’ penalty kill is still last in the NHL at 65.2% (58 of 89), which threatens to shatter the league record for all-time worst penalty kill, currently held by the Kings’ 68.2% in 1979-80.

But the Islanders were a perfect 4-for-4 on the road trip, getting two huge kills against Utah after defenseman Noah Dobson was sent off for roughing at 14:20 of the second period and the Islanders trailing 1-0 and when Anders Lee was called for goalie interference at 13:32 of the third period with the game tied at 1-1.

“That was a huge one at the end,” coach Patrick Roy said. “I think that gave us some momentum and a belief we could win that game before the buzzer.”

The Islanders did not allow Utah to get a power-play shot on net while taking three shorthanded shots.

2. The power play still stinks.

Of course, the Islanders’ power play, also last in the NHL, is still struggling mightily. At some point, the Islanders must be able to win a game or two because of their power play, not in spite of it.

The Islanders were 0-for-4 on the man advantage on the road trip and that barely tells the story. That’s part of an 0-for-24 stretch over the last 13 games, meaning the Islanders have not scored a power-play goal since Dec. 8. For the season, they are 11-for-104 (10.6%).

The alarming part is the futility has continued even with top-six forwards Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair returning from long-term injury absences.

3. Mathew Barzal is a difference-maker.

Skating five-on-five at least.

Barzal scored the winner against Utah at 18:35 of the third period after helping to set up Brock Nelson’s goal earlier in the period. That extended his point streak to five games (goal, five assists) and he can match his career high of a six-game assist streak on Tuesday.

Overall, he has just only goals and nine assists in 21 games. But Barzal has two goals and six assists in 11 games since returning from a 21-game absence for an upper-body injury.

Barzal said before Saturday’s win he is close to feeling “normal” again.

“I think he’s hard on himself,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “He’s one of our best or the best player every night since he’s back and his work ethic is outstanding. He wants to fight for that puck. He’s competing. I think we’re all noticing it.”

Roy added since Barzal returned, any line he’s played on has been the Islanders’ best.