Islanders open The Park, a public skating facility at UBS Arena

It was New York Racing Association chief executive officer and president David O’Rourke who initiated the conversation with new Islanders co-owner and operating partner John Collins, tasked with the organization’s business operations, that there was perhaps a mutual opportunity for growth in the Belmont Park backyard.

That turned into The Park, with two outdoor skating rinks, carnival games and concessions, which had its official opening on Friday before the Islanders faced the Capitals at UBS Arena. The Park will be open on non-game days as well.

It’s part of a bigger vision for the franchise, along with a retail village under construction and, eventually hotel space, that Collins hopes will land an NHL All-Star Game at UBS Arena or a Winter Classic at Belmont Park.

The Islanders will face the Rangers at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18 in a Stadium Series game.

“We know what the [NHL] really would like for its big, tent-pole events,” said Collins in his first public comments since joining the Islanders in June. “We’re in the Stadium Series and it was important for us to show the league that we can really activate like this. This is a Super Bowl, Winter Classic-esque fan festival that we’re doing out here in Belmont Park.”

“It’s being taken notice by the NHL community and that’s really important,” co-owner Jon Ledecky said. “If you want to have an All-Star Game or a Winter Classic or other events, they want to see the creativity. They want to see how you go about doing something special.”

Collins came to the Islanders after a long and varied career as a sports executive. That included a tenure as the NHL’s chief operating officer as he was instrumental in the growth and development of the outdoor Winter Classic and Stadium Series games.

His past relationship with Islanders owner Scott Malkin, Ledecky and president/general manager Lou Lamoriello made it an easy call for him to join the organization.

“It was easy conversation when Scott asked me to contribute,” Collins said. “I can contribute. I’d like to be part of the team. And everything is already here. It’s not a dream that you’re going to build an arena one day. The arena is here. It’s pretty nice. It’s Year 3. And there’s a lot more still to go. Belmont Park Village, New York doesn’t know what’s coming. It’s going to be an incredible experience and it’s going to draw a lot of people to this campus.”

Belmont Park will undergo a massive rebuild over the next two years, including tearing down the current grandstand and building a modern one.