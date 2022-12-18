Simon Holmstrom and Hudson Fasching contribute goals as Islanders beat Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Lane Lambert said he expected a “so-called response” from his Islanders.

But the coach probably wasn’t expecting injury fill-ins Simon Holmstrom and Hudson Fasching to be such an integral part of Saturday night’s 5-2 win over Pacific Division-leading Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Both scored in the second period — Holmstrom’s first career goal — and the Islanders (18-13-1) snapped a three-game losing streak as they continued their five-game road trip. The trek started with a well-played 4-3 shootout loss to the NHL-best Bruins on Tuesday before the Islanders dropped a 5-4 dud to the bottom-feeding Coyotes on Friday night.

Semyon Varlamov (35 saves) was playing great until he exited at 13:38 of the third period, seemingly pulling himself in favor of Ilya Sorokin. Logan Thompson stopped 21 shots for Vegas (22-10-1).

Holmstrom and Fasching were needed with right wings Kyle Palmieri and Cal Clutterbuck missing the game with upper-body injuries. Holmstrom and Fasching had come out of the lineup against the Coyotes with Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returning from upper- and lower-body injuries, respectively.

Fasching did take a holding penalty against defenseman Brayden McNabb that led to Reilly Smith’s second power-play goal at 3:29 of the third period as Vegas closed to 3-2. But empty-net goals from Brock Nelson and Zach Parise clinched it.

The Islanders are 8-4-1 against teams holding playoff spots at the start of Saturday’s play and 10-9-0 against the rest of the league, including two losses to the Coyotes.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead on Anders Lee’s one-timer from the slot off Beauvillier’s feed at 18:58 of the first period. But there were moments of defensive leakiness from the Islanders in the first period as Vegas had some good looks close to the net. Most notably, Varlamov slid to his left to stop Nicolas Roy on a backdoor pass to the post at 10:52.

And the Islanders continue to make mistakes that cost them. Casey Cizikas was called for boarding Jonas Rondbjerg as the first period ended and Smith scored an unassisted power-play equalizer at 1:12 of the second period as the penalty kill scrambled around the Islanders’ crease.

But Fasching, a fourth-liner with two goals in four games with the Islanders, made it 2-1 at 4:30 of the second period, taking the puck along the left wall, muscling to the crease and beating Thompson along the ice.

Holmstrom extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:37 of the second period with a wrist shot from the slot.