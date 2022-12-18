Noah Dobson's hard shots have become part of Islanders' arsenal

LAS VEGAS — Noah Dobson entered Saturday night’s match against Vegas at T-Mobile Arena with goals in his previous two games and three in his previous five.

That left the fourth-year defenseman with 10 goals and 11 assists in his first 31 games. He set career highs last season with 13 goals and 38 assists in 80 games.

Along with centers Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson, Dobson and his hard shots from the right point have become among the Islanders’ most consistent offensive weapons.

“You’ve seen a great development,” coach Lane Lambert said of Dobson’s shot. “He’s done a great job of working on it over the years. He’s shot a lot of pucks and he’s reaping the rewards of that hard work.”

One of the tweaks Lambert made to the Islanders’ system after being promoted from associate coach to replace his former boss, Barry Trotz, was to get the defensemen into the attack with more frequency.

“We have more of a shot mentality from the defense,” Lambert said. “There’s a little less of D to D and a lot more shots, especially from low to high. As long as we have traffic, he’s having some success.”

Salo’s minutes

Defenseman Robin Salo entered Saturday having logged 7:45 of ice time or less in three of four games since being reinserted into the lineup when Adam Pelech suffered a suspected head injury.

That included just 6:28 in Friday night’s 5-4 loss to the Coyotes. Both teams had five power-play chances and Salo does not play on either the man advantage or the penalty kill.

“A little bit of it is there were so many special teams [Friday] night that really cut into his ice time,” Lambert said. “So I think [Friday] night, in particular, was an example of that.”