Islanders fall short against high-powered Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — There’s a reason why the Jets are atop the NHL standings. Actually, a myriad of them.

They brushed aside a first-period deficit with a three-goal second period and then withstood the Islanders’ 19-shot barrage in the third period for a 4-3 win on Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

The Islanders conclude this two-game trip on Saturday night against the Wild in another tough matchup before a two-week break for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

The Islanders (25-22-7) insisted there was no temptation to look past this weekend’s back-to-back toward the hiatus. Their engaged play on Friday, albeit in a losing effort, backed that up.

“It’s not something that’s really talked about,” defenseman Adam Pelech said. “Two games left and then we got two weeks off. There’s nothing to save it for. We’ve been on a good run, we’ve got lots of momentum. So it would be great to play solid here and keep that momentum rolling through the break.”

If anything, it was a chance to put an exclamation mark on their best stretch of hockey. The Islanders, despite the loss, have still won 11 of their last 15 to re-insert themselves into the race for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Of course, the Jets are on a 12-2-1 run and have won 22 of 30 home games.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots for the Islanders and is expected to start against the Wild as well.

The Islanders didn’t make many mistakes in the second period but the Jets (39-14-3), who got 32 saves from Vezina Trophy favorite Connor Hellebuyck, were able to capitalize on small seams in their defense.

Gabe Vilardi scored the first of his two goals in the period — his top line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor were too much for the Islanders — as he took Connor’s feed to the crease at 4:23 shortly after the Jets’ first power play expired to tie it at 2-2.

Nikolaj Ehlers, open to Sorokin’s right, blasted a one-timer off Cole Perfetti’s feed to make it 3-2 at 14:50 and Vilardi was left open in the slot to lift a wrister at 18:18.

The Jets’ power play is ranked first in the NHL — entering Friday’s match at 33.8% — and had gone 8-for-16 over the previous seven games. But the revitalized Islanders’ penalty kill — though still 31st in the NHL — was 24-for-26 over their previous 13 games, with that 92.3% success rate second only to Utah in that span. It held its own against the Jets, who were 0 for 2 on the power play, killing off both of the Jets’ chances in the second period while allowing a combined five man-advantage shots.

“Our goaltending has been outstanding,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said of the penalty kill’s improvement. “A lot of little stick details. At the start of the year, it felt a little bit disconnected in the way we were playing. Right now, we’re all on the same page with all the little details.”

But the Jets killed off the Islanders’ three power plays, all in the third period. Kyle Palmieri, at the crease, brought the Islanders within 4-3 at 11:07 of the third and Hellebuyck made seven saves on the Islanders’ third man-advantage.

The Islanders quickly matched the Jets’ fast-paced play, taking a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the first period as Simon Holmstrom took Pageau’s feed off an odd-man rush. Alex Iafallo muscled past Bo Horvat to the crease to tie it at 4:27 but Marc Gatcomb’s unassisted backhander off a strong fourth-line forecheck from Kyle MacLean and Pierre Engvall regained a 2-1 lead for the Islanders at 12:07 of the first period.

Notes & quotes: The U.S. national anthem was lightly booed at its start . . . Defenseman Mike Reilly (heart condition/long-term injured reserve) joined the Islanders on the road for the first time since suffering a concussion on Nov. 1. He participated in the optional morning skate and stayed on for extra work. The Islanders said it did not represent a change to his status as he remains out indefinitely. Simply, the Chicago native will have a shorter trip to be with family during the NHL hiatus after accompanying the team to Minnesota.