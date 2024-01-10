Islanders need to pick up the pace to assure a playoff spot

And the Islanders at the midpoint of their season are . . . very much fill in the blank.

Whether these Islanders seem poised for a playoff run or not depends very much on the day. Like many teams in the parity-driven NHL, the Islanders are more than capable of strong performances that bode well for April and beyond. Then there are games like Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Pacific Division-leading Canucks at UBS Arena or the preceding 5-2 loss to defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas to conclude a disappointing 1-2-1 road trip in which the Islanders don’t appear to measure up to the league’s elite.

The Islanders (18-12-10) play the 41st game of their 82-game schedule against the visiting Maple Leafs on Thursday night before embarking on another four-game trip that includes a match against the NHL-leading Jets.

The Islanders’ injury-plagued defense and penalty kill have been sporadic. They’re a much better offensive team than they have been in the past, but second-line wingers Pierre Engvall and Kyle Palmieri are not keeping pace with Brock Nelson, placing an undue burden on Bo Horvat’s top line with All-Star Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee.

Goalie Ilya Sorokin, who has made eight straight appearances, may need a break soon, but there’s none coming as long as Semyon Varlamov (injured reserve/lower body) remains out.

“We’re at the halfway point,” said Nelson, who had both goals against the Canucks to push his team lead to 19. “You look at the Metro [Division] and how tight it’s been. Every team is kind of making a push. We’re right there and we want to string together a few.”

If other teams are pushing, though, the Islanders have been pulling the wrong way of late, just 1-3-1 in the new year and 4-5-3 since Dec. 15.

For all their new emphasis on pushing the puck up ice and being more aggressive in the offensive zone, plus finally having a mostly efficient power play that ranks ninth in the NHL at 23.9%, the Islanders are still 19th in the 32-team league with 123 goals scored. Their goal differential of minus-12 is the worst among teams currently holding a playoff spot — the Islanders entered Wednesday in the first wild-card position — and they are only one of three teams in a postseason position to be in the negative in that category.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Islanders are 30th with a Corsi For % of 45.34, meaning they don’t have the puck nearly enough. Their expected goals for % of 48.60 ranked 22nd. And their high-danger chances for % of 48.69 was 20th (right behind the division-leading Rangers).

But, analytics aside, the Islanders have proved capable of getting at least a point in 17 of 19 games, as they did from Nov. 15-Dec. 23 in going 11-2-6.

They need to start another run.

“We got two great teams coming in this week at home,” defenseman Noah Dobson said. “[We're] coming off at a loss where you want to get back at it.”

They can still fill in the blank in a positive way.