Islanders' Adam Pelech activated off injured reserve for matchup with Canucks

The Adam Pelech watch is over. The stalwart defenseman returned to the Islanders’ lineup on Tuesday night against the Canucks at UBS Arena after practicing with the team for more than a week.

“He’s a solid defending defenseman,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Certainly he’s going to help the penalty killing. Just look forward to getting him back for his leadership.”

Pelech suffered what the Islanders classified as an upper-body injury on Nov. 24 – believed to be his left wrist or lower arm – and missed 20 games. He was activated off long-term injured reserve after Tuesday’s morning skate.

The left-shooting Pelech was paired with the right-handed Scott Mayfield as Lambert kept Pelech’s early-season partner, Noah Dobson, together with Alexander Romanov.

Pelech, 29, is in the third season of an eight-year, $46 million deal. He entered Tuesday’s match with three assists in 16 games.

“He’s such a good defensive defenseman and he plays against the other teams’ top lines,” Bo Horvat said. “He’s a big part of this team, especially on the back end, and we’re lucky to have him back.”

Rookie Samuel Bolduc came out of the lineup as a healthy scratch to accommodate Pelech’s return after playing the previous 18 games.

Lone star

No Islanders player is among the top vote-getters in fan balloting for the final 12 spots for NHL All-Star Weekend. If elected, they would join previously-selected Mathew Barzal. Voting is open until Thursday to select eight additional skaters and four goalies to go with the 32 players already picked – one from each team.

Isles files

Goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 2 to open a roster spot for Pelech. He has yet to resume skating and Ken Appleby backed up Ilya Sorokin for the third straight game…Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom and Hudson Fasching remained healthy scratches.