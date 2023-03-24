Zach Parise follows in father J.P.'s footsteps with 20th Islanders goal

It was an emotional goal for Zach Parise. But he didn’t know that until after the Islanders 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday night at Nationwide Arena.

Parise’s first-period goal gave him 20 this season, something his father, the late J.P. Parise, accomplished twice with the Islanders in the 1970s. They became the fourth father-son duo to score 20 goals for the same team in NHL history.

“To share something like that with him, it’s special,” Parise — who extended his goal streak to four games — said while discussing the influence his father had on his life and career.

“I’ve seen some highlights of what they have available,” Parise said of watching his father play for the Islanders. “To see him play, not only with the Islanders but those Team Canada highlights, it makes you proud. He had an awesome career in the NHL. Like any kid, I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

Goalie choice

The Islanders face the Sabres on Saturday at UBS Arena. It’s expected coach Lane Lambert will split his goalies in back-to-back games with the faceoffs just 22 hours apart. He was asked why he chose Ilya Sorokin to face the Blue Jackets and whether that means Semyon Varlamov will play against the Sabres.

“[Sorokin] is our No. 1 goaltender so we went with him,” Lambert said. “We’re not even going to talk about [Saturday] right now.”

Isles files

The Islanders had a six-game winning streak over the Blue Jackets snapped . . . D Alexander Romanov played without a full face shield for the first time since taking a puck to the mouth on Jan. 28 . . . D Seth Helgeson, 32, matched the franchise record for games played for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport when he dressed for his 368th game Friday night against Belleville.