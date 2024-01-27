Zach Parise shuns Islanders, signs deal with Avalanche

Zach Parise took the third option.

After last season’s first-round playoff elimination, the left wing said he thought he would play for the Islanders “or nowhere” this season. Instead, the Avalanche on Friday announced Parise — who never announced his retirement and remained an unrestricted free agent through more than half of this season — had signed the 39-year-old to a one-year, $825,000 deal.

“We are excited to add Zach to our group,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement announcing the signing.

Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello said both before training camp and during the season the team would always have a spot for Parise.

Parise, whose father, the late J.P. Parise, was an Islander in the 1970s, played the last two seasons for the club, dressing for all 82 games both times. He had 21 goals and 13 assists last season.

But the Islanders are tight against the salary cap and in the midst of a rocky season that has already cost coach Lane Lambert his job in favor of Patrick Roy.

The Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup in 2202 and are second in the Central Division, are a much better bet for Parise as a playoff contender.