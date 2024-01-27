Mathew Barzal blames Islanders' record for Zach Parise turning to the Avalanche

That Zach Parise will make his return to the NHL with the Avalanche is the Islanders’ fault.

At least, that’s how Mathew Barzal assessed the news that his 39-year-old former teammate agreed to a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and are a leading contender this season.

“Honestly, we would have loved to have him come here but he’s got to make a decision for himself,” Barzal said on Saturday before the Islanders faced the Panthers at UBS Arena.

“I’m sure if we had won eight of the games that we probably could have this year and were 15,16 points, 10 points even, ahead of where we’re at today, I’m sure he’d be in blue and orange. He knows his time is ticking and Colorado is a front-runner for winning the Cup. I wish that we had done a better job to allow him to come here.”

Parise said after last season’s playoff elimination he expected to play for the Islanders or not at all this season. He remained an unrestricted free agent until Friday as Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello maintained there would always be a roster spot for Parise.

“It’s exciting for him,” said Brock Nelson, a fellow Minnesotan who kept in close contact with Parise through this season. “We definitely would have loved to have him here. He was a great guy for this group. A veteran guy that deserves to win and has another chance to do that in Colorado.

Parise did not miss a game in two seasons for the Islanders, notching 21 goals and 13 assists last season.

He has not won a Cup in 18 NHL seasons and went to the Cup Final just once, in 2012 with the Devils.