Source: Isles to play Rangers at MetLife Stadium

Ten years later, the Islanders and Rangers will again play an outdoor game, this time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

An NHL source confirmed multiple reports on Tuesday that the football facility will host both a Rangers-Islanders game and a Devils-Flyers match in February.

The Islanders will be considered the home team — meaning just 40 regular-season games at UBS Arena — as the Rangers are not allowed to be the hosts anywhere but Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers beat the Islanders, 2-1, at frigid Yankee Stadium on Jan. 29, 2014. The Rangers also had defeated the Devils, 7-3, three days earlier at the Stadium.

In all, the Rangers are 4-0 in outdoor games. They last defeated the Sabres, 3-2, in overtime at Citi Field on Jan. 1, 2018.

These will be the just the second outdoor games for both the Islanders and Devils, while the Flyers will be playing in their sixth.