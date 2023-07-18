SportsHockeyNew York Islanders

Isles sign Jakub Skarek

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek skates during Prospect Development...

New York Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek skates during Prospect Development Camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Islanders on Tuesday announced restricted free agent goalie Jakub Skarek, a third-round pick in 2018 who has spent the past four seasons with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport and has yet to make his NHL debut, agreed to a two-year, two-way deal.

The contract carries an annual average value of $775,000 at the NHL level and is worth a total of $190,000 at the AHL level, per CapFriendly.com.

Skarek, 23, went 15-16-3 with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage last season for Bridgeport as he split time with Cory Schneider. Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello reported last month Schneider, the Devils’ former No. 1 goalie, will play in Europe this season.

