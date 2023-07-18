Isles sign Jakub Skarek

The Islanders on Tuesday announced restricted free agent goalie Jakub Skarek, a third-round pick in 2018 who has spent the past four seasons with their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport and has yet to make his NHL debut, agreed to a two-year, two-way deal.

The contract carries an annual average value of $775,000 at the NHL level and is worth a total of $190,000 at the AHL level, per CapFriendly.com.

Skarek, 23, went 15-16-3 with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage last season for Bridgeport as he split time with Cory Schneider. Islanders president/general manager Lou Lamoriello reported last month Schneider, the Devils’ former No. 1 goalie, will play in Europe this season.