Jean-Gabriel Pageau takes issue with Alex Ovechkin's hit

Like his teammates and coach Lane Lambert, Jean-Gabriel Pageau did not like Alex Ovechkin’s game-turning, high hit on him in the Islanders' last game.

But the important thing for Pageau was he cleared concussion protocol and was in the lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Bruins.

“I was banged up after the hit,” Pageau said. “Got back and got some tests and felt very good after. Felt normal so that’s why I came back. Yesterday, I felt fine. Today I felt great on the ice.”

Ovechkin crunched Pageau, who had his back turned, into the boards at 6:34 of the second period in the Capitals’ 4-3 overtime win on Monday night at UBS Arena. Ovechkin went unpenalized and a wobbly Pageau headed to the Islanders’ room before returning at 16:05 of the second period. By then, the Islanders’ three-goal lead had been cut to one.

“I knew he was coming,” Pageau said. “I was trying to make my play and clear the puck and he finished his hit. He took a couple of strides to come in. He’s been around for a while. He knew what he was doing. It is what it is. I look at the replay, I don’t think I liked it. It’s part of his game. It’s just another hit for him. He’s been known to hit guys hard.”

Pageau said Ovechkin checked to see if he was OK after he returned to the game.

Lambert repeated on Wednesday, “I thought the hit was worth . . . a penalty.”

Isles files

The Islanders honored Bobby Nystrom as part of their legacy series on Wednesday. “I tried to stay away from the guy,” Lambert said, laughing. “A tough guy. A great guy.” Lambert coached Nystrom’s son Eric while with the Predators . . . G Ilya Sorokin will likely get the start on Thursday night in Buffalo.