Jean-Gabriel Pageau still not ready to return to Islanders lineup

One practice was not enough for Jean-Gabriel Pageau to return to the Islanders’ lineup.

The valuable third-line center missed his 10th game with an upper-body injury as the Islanders faced the Sabres on Tuesday night at UBS Arena after rejoining his teammates for Monday’s practice.

Coach Lane Lambert said Pageau remains day-to-day and it had not been determined yet whether Pageau would travel to Pittsburgh for Thursday night’s game against the Penguins.

Pageau’s absence has created an extended opportunity for Otto Koivula, who again centered the fourth line.

Koivula, 24, was a fourth-round pick in 2016 but Tuesday marked just his 27th NHL game over parts of three NHL seasons. He had no goals and three assists in his first 26 matches.

But Lambert has installed Koivula in the bumper position between the circles on the second power play unit and generally praised his play despite limited ice time.

The 6-5, 225-pound Finn entered Tuesday logging an average of 7:45.

“I think he’s more confident and that leads to him being more aggressive, just in his decisions” Lambert said. “He’s done a good job of working on his foot speed. I have liked his game from that standpoint. You keep at it and it’s experience. It’s not his first rodeo, so to speak. He’s been doing it for a while. It’s just a mindset, what he’s done right from the start of training camp.”

Pageau alternated line rushes with Koivula at Monday’s practice, an indication he is close to returning.

“That’s huge for us,” Brock Nelson said. “Pager is such a fun guy to have around. To get him back in the mix, that definitely adds up front for us.”

Notes & quotes: The Islanders wore green Irish Heritage jerseys in warmups…LW Ross Johnston and defenseman D Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches.