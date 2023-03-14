Jean-Gabriel Pageau might finally be returning to Islanders' lineup

LOS ANGELES — All indications pointed to center Jean-Gabriel Pageau returning to the Islanders’ lineup on Tuesday night against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury.

Pageau, who missed Monday’s practice in El Segundo, California for personal reasons but arrived in Los Angeles later that day, participated in Tuesday’s morning skate and came off the ice with the regulars.

“He brings a lot of depth,” top-line center Bo Horvat said. “His ability to win faceoffs and play well defensively, it takes a little bit of pressure off of me and Casey [Cizikas], especially in the faceoff circle and taking defensive-zone draws. We’re happy to have him back.”

Horvat, like Cizikas and fellow center Brock Nelson, are all left-handed shooters. Pageau is the Islanders’ lone available right-handed center with Mathew Barzal out with a long-term injury.

“It would be nice to have a righty for faceoffs,” Nelson said. “Depending on any given night, the right side might be a little tougher for a lefty so Pager, if he’s in, it would be nice to have that card to be able to play. And then, penalty kill-wise as well. He’s a big part of the PK. He eats up a lot of those minutes.”

Goalie plans

Ilya Sorokin was expected to start against the Kings. Might he also start Wednesday night against the Ducks since the Islanders don’t play again until Saturday night when they conclude their California swing against the Sharks?

“I think it’s always a possibility,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Like any other game, we’ll make that decision after the game. There’s nothing set in stone. With that theory, then there is a little bit more of a possibility.”

Sorokin has started back-to-back games once this season, on Dec. 22-23, when Semyon Varlamov was injured.