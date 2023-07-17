John Tonelli, Stan Fischler enter New York Hockey Hall of Fame

John Tonelli and Stan Fischler made indelible marks on Islanders history. Now they’re both members of the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame, which inducted its 16-person class of 2023 on Sunday in Troy.

“Hockey has been my life,” Fischler, 91, said during his witty induction speech.

Fischler, a hockey historian, author and broadcaster, has been covering the sport since 1942 and continues to do so for The Hockey News. The Islanders honored him last season by naming the UBS Arena press box for him. He was a longtime member of the Islanders’ broadcasting team, including the four Stanley Cups from 1980-83.

Tonelli’s pass to longtime teammate and friend Bobby Nystrom set up the winning goal in the 1980 Cup Final against the Flyers. The franchise retired Tonelli’s No. 27 in 2020 and he is a member of the Islanders’ Hall of Fame.

“Kids often ask me, ‘What’s the best play or what’s the best thing you ever did in hockey?’ ” Tonelli said during his speech. “The best thing I ever did was make that pass to Bobby Nystrom to win our first Stanley Cup.”

Tonelli, 66, was with the Islanders from 1978-86 before finishing his NHL career with stops in Calgary, Los Angeles, Chicago and Quebec. He totaled 325 goals, 511 assists and 911 penalty minutes in 1,028 games.

Bryan Blomquist of Lynbrook was inducted for his work with Long Island Sled Hockey.

Also included in the induction class were former NHLers Craig Conroy, Jody Gage, Danny Gare, Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, 1980 Olympic gold medalists Mark Pavelich and Buzz Schneider, Dave Taylor and NHL coach and broadcaster Barry Melrose.

“I was honored beyond all reason to be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame,” Fischler said via Twitter on Monday. “And to be side by side with such heroes as John Tonelli, Craig Conroy, Dave Taylor and Buzz Schneider among other notables. Thanks to those who are making the Hall work so well.”