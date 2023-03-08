Josh Bailey thriving on Islanders' third and fourth lines

Josh Bailey is suddenly thriving in his new, reduced role.

Long a top-six forward, the longest-tenured Islander started Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over the Sabres at UBS Arena on the fourth line before being elevated to the third line. He had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to three games.

“It’s different,” Bailey said. “At the same time, you’re just trying to stay focused and in the game and ready for when your number is called. That’s really just been my mindset: When your number is called, make sure you’re ready and go out there and give it your best.”

Bailey was a plus-3 in 11:38 and gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 1:51 of the third period. He was serenaded with a loud rendition of the “Josh Bailey Song.”

“Maybe since the (Nassau) Coliseum,” Bailey said. “But I think our fans realize it’s a big game. It always feels good to get a big one.”

Still out

C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve, upper body) remains day to day after rejoining the Islanders for Monday’s practice. Lane Lambert said he was unsure whether Pageau would travel with the team for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Isles files

RW Hudson Fasching had his first career multipoint game . . . The Islanders have won 11 straight home games against the Sabres . . . RW Pierre Engvall, in his second game with the team after being acquired from the Maple Leafs, was a minus-2 as he logged 12:24, getting just two shifts in the third period after being dropped from the top line. “He’s new here,” Lambert said. “There’s an adjustment to systems. He’ll be fine. We went with guys that were a little more used to what we were doing.” . . . The team wore green Irish Heritage jerseys in warm-ups . . . LW Ross Johnston and D Parker Wotherspoon remained healthy scratches.